Ghanaians will ‘contract’ Akufo-Addo until 2028 - Abronye DC

Abronye DC, Brong Ahafo Regional First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party

Maverick Brong Ahafo Regional First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC says President Akufo-Addo will be contracted to govern the country after exhausting the mandated eight years approved by the constitution.

For him, President Akufo-Addo will win 2020 elections and complete a 4-year term until 2024.

Ghanaians, he says, will force him to rule for additional four years based on satisfactory performance from his government.

“Nana Addo’s government has made the presidency an envy of many. There is no way Ghanaians will disappoint him by not voting for him. He will continue his presidency till 2024 and beyond. In fact, we (Ghanaians) will sign a contract with him to rule for additional 4 years,” he said.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Morning Show, “Dwaso Nsem” on Wednesday, Abronye contended that Nana Addo will emulate the achievements of ex-Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe who was ousted recently at age 92.

According to Abronye, President Akufo-Addo is fulfilling his electoral promises to Ghanaians, something he says will get them to vote massively for him and the NPP.