Home | News | Be agents of Pan Africanism – Bernard Mornah entreats African youth

Be agents of Pan Africanism – Bernard Mornah entreats African youth

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 26 May 2018

Source: Edward Acquah

Bernard Mornah Nima PoliceBernard Mornah, PNC National Chairman

Bernard Mornah has implored Africa‘s youth to take the frontiers in the campaign and struggle for Africa to become a unified state.

The ardent Pan Africanist believes Africa‘s unity would maximise its economic strength and to the advantage of the youth, hence the need for them to channel their energies into matters aimed at resolving Africa ‘s differences.

He made the call when he delivered the Keynote address at the Second Meeting of the Pan African Federalist Movement (PAFM)-West Africa held at the Memorial Modibo Keita, Bamako, Mali on Friday, May 25, 2017.

The movement is a pro-African group existing to champion the formation of a United Africa State (UAS) within a generation.

Mr. Mornah who is the West African Coordinator of the Movement maintains that although the concept of unifying states owes it’s origin to Africa, the continent has over the years failed to dissolve its “artificial” boundaries – a standing block to its economic, social and political development.

He laments the absence of vibrant African youth to relive the unity-oriented ideologies of its past leaders including Kwame Nkrumah, Madibo Keita, Patrice Lumumba, and the likes.

“Europe has learnt something from Africa. In the days when states in Europe were fighting among themselves, Nkrumah and the likes were trumpeting the call for Africa ‘s unity. When European states identified their differences and came together, they enjoyed efficient economic strength. It is ironical that Africans who started the campaign are wandering in disunity".

“We are common people with no differences whatsoever within us in terms of culture and heritage. We should not allow artificial demarcations established by our colonial masters suggest our differences. We must dismantle all those borders. …. As said by Dr Kwame Nkrumah; Africans are not poor. It is Africans who are poor. We have allowed ourselves to be divided at our own detriment", he noted.

Friday’s meeting which marked the PAFM’s second in West Africa with the first held in Accra last year, was on the theme: Unifying States of Africa in this generation; What are the actions of the Malian Youth?

It was supported by the government of Mali. The meeting summoned highly spirited Pan Africanists from Mali, Ghana, Togo, La Cote D’Ivoire and other West African countries to discuss the way forward in the campaign aimed at making Africa attain a unified status.

In a related development, MrMornahand Ghana ‘s Ambassador for Mali, H.E. Major General Francis Adu- Amanfohwere present at a short ceremony held by the government of Mali at the African Tower in Bamako, Mali in observation of the African Union (AU) Day Celebrations.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Bishops Laud Nana Over Corruption Fight

May 26, 2018

Alabi Jabs Mahama

May 26, 2018

Bogoso Robber Killed In Accra

May 26, 2018

Why Anas Video Shown To Nana – Kweku Baako Fires

May 26, 2018

Chewing Palm-Kernels While Suffering From Tooth-Ache (2)

May 26, 2018

Minister Cited For Contempt Over Volta NPP Polls

May 26, 2018

Kwabenya Jailbreakers Case Adjourned

May 26, 2018

God’s Word You Have

May 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ndidi recovering 'faster than expected' for Nigeria

May 24, 2018

Eternal Disappearance: MH370 and the Hangar Gossipers

May 24, 2018

How Kwesi Nyantakyi Allegedly Caused Songo To Lose His Job At Multimedia - The Full Story

May 24, 2018

Dwarfs Midfielder Amos Nkrumah Delighted With First Ever Goal In The Premier League

May 24, 2018

Asante Kotoko Goalkeeper Felix Annan Congratulates Teammates After Sharks Win

May 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!