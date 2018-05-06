GAF commences investigations into assault on Journalist

Ghana Armed Forces has begun investigation into the assault of a journalist in Takoradi

The Ghana Armed Forces has initiated investigations into the circumstances leading to the assault of a journalist in Takoradi by a military officer.

The victim, Eric Gyatuah was slapped and heckled after he protested over the detention of a commercial vehicle he boarded by the military officer.

The driver of the vehicle is said to have packed at an unauthorized place to pick a passenger leading to the action of the soldier.

The security officer is a member of a Taskforce of the Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.