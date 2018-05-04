Nigel Gaisie’s prophesy of Mahama's win is his opinion - Sylvester Mensah

General News of Saturday, 26 May 2018

Former National Health Insurance Authority boss and leading figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sylvester Mensah has tagged Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy of John Mahama’s win in 2020 as an opinion.

Founder and leader of the True Fire Prophetic Ministry (TFPWM), Prophet Nigel Gaisie came out with a bold prophesy that John Mahama will win the 2020 elections.

The renowned Prophet had earlier predicted the tragic death of Dancehall star, Ebony Reigns last year.

Prophet Gaisie stated that Mr John Mahama will return as president after the 2020 elections should he contest.

According to him, God has revealed victory for former President Mahama in the 2020 elections.

“God told me that if the NDC selects any other person [as the presidential candidate] than the former president, they will lose. So they should not try. But if they bring Mahama, the revelation said, they will win”, Prophet Gaisie stated in a video that made rounds on social media in February.

The prophet mentioned the deaths of elderly statesman, K.B. Asante and top journalist, Alhaji Bature, as some of his predictions that have to come to pass.

While it looks like the former President John Mahama is making moves in line with the fulfilment of the said prophesy, Mr Sylvester Mensah, an opponent of Mr Mahama in their internal elections maintains that Nigel Gaisie stated his opinion, not a prophecy.

“That’s his opinion”, Mr Sylvester Mensah said when he was asked by Mikki Osei Berko on After Hours, on Friday, whether he wasn’t fearful about the fulfilment of the prophecy.

So far six persons have declared their intention to run for the NDC top job: Mr John Mahama, Mr Alban Bagbin, Prof Joshua Alabi, Mr Sylvester Mensah, Stephen Atubiga, Dr Spio Garbrah.

The NDC is due to go to Congress in September 2018.