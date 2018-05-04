Home | News | Nigel Gaisie’s prophesy of Mahama's win is his opinion - Sylvester Mensah

Nigel Gaisie’s prophesy of Mahama's win is his opinion - Sylvester Mensah

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 26 May 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Nigel Gaisie4Prophet Nigel Gaisie has prophesied that former President Mahama will win the 2020 elections

Former National Health Insurance Authority boss and leading figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sylvester Mensah has tagged Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy of John Mahama’s win in 2020 as an opinion.

Founder and leader of the True Fire Prophetic Ministry (TFPWM), Prophet Nigel Gaisie came out with a bold prophesy that John Mahama will win the 2020 elections.
The renowned Prophet had earlier predicted the tragic death of Dancehall star, Ebony Reigns last year.

Prophet Gaisie stated that Mr John Mahama will return as president after the 2020 elections should he contest.
According to him, God has revealed victory for former President Mahama in the 2020 elections.

“God told me that if the NDC selects any other person [as the presidential candidate] than the former president, they will lose. So they should not try. But if they bring Mahama, the revelation said, they will win”, Prophet Gaisie stated in a video that made rounds on social media in February.

The prophet mentioned the deaths of elderly statesman, K.B. Asante and top journalist, Alhaji Bature, as some of his predictions that have to come to pass.

While it looks like the former President John Mahama is making moves in line with the fulfilment of the said prophesy, Mr Sylvester Mensah, an opponent of Mr Mahama in their internal elections maintains that Nigel Gaisie stated his opinion, not a prophecy.

“That’s his opinion”, Mr Sylvester Mensah said when he was asked by Mikki Osei Berko on After Hours, on Friday, whether he wasn’t fearful about the fulfilment of the prophecy.

So far six persons have declared their intention to run for the NDC top job: Mr John Mahama, Mr Alban Bagbin, Prof Joshua Alabi, Mr Sylvester Mensah, Stephen Atubiga, Dr Spio Garbrah.

The NDC is due to go to Congress in September 2018.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Bishops Laud Nana Over Corruption Fight

May 26, 2018

Alabi Jabs Mahama

May 26, 2018

Bogoso Robber Killed In Accra

May 26, 2018

Why Anas Video Shown To Nana – Kweku Baako Fires

May 26, 2018

Chewing Palm-Kernels While Suffering From Tooth-Ache (2)

May 26, 2018

Minister Cited For Contempt Over Volta NPP Polls

May 26, 2018

Kwabenya Jailbreakers Case Adjourned

May 26, 2018

God’s Word You Have

May 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ndidi recovering 'faster than expected' for Nigeria

May 24, 2018

Eternal Disappearance: MH370 and the Hangar Gossipers

May 24, 2018

How Kwesi Nyantakyi Allegedly Caused Songo To Lose His Job At Multimedia - The Full Story

May 24, 2018

Dwarfs Midfielder Amos Nkrumah Delighted With First Ever Goal In The Premier League

May 24, 2018

Asante Kotoko Goalkeeper Felix Annan Congratulates Teammates After Sharks Win

May 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!