LIVESTREAMING: 'Newsfile' on JoyNews

The country has been in turmoil this week as scandals from various angles keep popping up. The latest expose by an ace investigative journalist on the Ghana Football Association, the National Communications scandal and the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority scandal.

Currently, there is mayhem in the football fraternity as Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has revealed his latest expose on Ghana football, which is scheduled to be premiered on June 6, will clean what he describes as “this tainted football system for a fresh start”.

President of the GFA, Kwasi Nyantakyi is currently under investigation after Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday reported him to the CID for using his name and office fraudulently for personal gain as captured in portions of the documentary the president has been privy to.

The Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo has been mentioned in the yet to be released documentary and according to Kweku Baako, everybody mentioned would be given an opportunity to watch the part of the video which affects them and react to it before the full two hour documentary titled: ‘Number 12’, is premiered on 6 June 2018.

Moreover, workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) are demanding the removal of their Board Chairman, Peter Mac Manu, for gross managerial breaches and conflict of interest.

The staff, at a press conference following a demonstration, gave government two weeks to relieve Mr Manu of his position. They claim Mac Manu has breached the procurement laws by awarding contracts to his companies and his wife and are therefore appealing to the president to remove him in the interest of GPHA .

IMANI Ghana has also raised red flags over an $89m contract the Communications Ministry signed with a Haitian company GVG/Kelni in 2017 to deal with revenue losses and simbox fraud in the telcos.

According to IMANI, the deal is a careless duplication of jobs and a needless drain on the country’s scarce resources as firms like Subah Infosolutions and Afriwave Telcom Ltd. are contracted to do exactly what KelniGVG has been tasked to do.

But the Communications Minister admitted to contracting GVGKelni to render revenue assurance services in the telecommunication sector but vehemently denies claims by IMANI Africa that the company is duplicating the services of two existing companies.

She said contrary to claims by IMANI that the contract awarded to the new company is a drain on the resources of the country, the Minister insists Ghana is making a monthly savings of $1.1 million on account of GVGKelni’s engagement

