Kwesi Botchwey to contest Mahama for NDC flagbearership?

General News of Saturday, 26 May 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Kwesi Botchwey is allegedly being advised to contest the NDC flagbearership position

Information reaching MyNewsGh.com indicates that a clique of big men in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are proposing and making moves towards former Minister of Finance Prof Kwesi Botchwey to run against Mr John Mahama and possibly snatch the NDC flagbearship coronation from him.

Many observers have said that none of the names that have come up so far- Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah, Alban Bagbin, Stephen Atubiga, Spio Garbrah- are capable of defeating former President John Mahama in the upcoming internal NDC race, for which reason Prof Kwesi Botchwey is being proposed as someone who stands a good chance of ‘uprooting’ Mahama, if there is a need for a new face for NDC in 2020.

Mr Ben Ephson, a pollster, has advised all the other candidates to unite if they want to indeed beat Mr John Mahama, whose popularity in the NDC currently appears indomitable.

Prof Kwesi Botchwey is well-known as the Chairman of the Committee formed in the aftermath of NDC’s defeat to find the causes of the loss and to proffer solutions.

The report of the Committee has since been submitted and is a closely guarded NDC top secret document.

Rawlings factor

Mr Jerry John Rawlings, founder of the NDC has over the weekend launched direct attacks on former President John Mahama calling him a ‘rogue’. This development has led many to wonder whether all is well between the two former Presidents.

And as if by design, Prof Kwesi Botchwey is set to headline the second edition of the Rawlings-inspired Revolutionary Lecture Series on Thursday May 31, 2018 as part of activities marking the 39th anniversary of the June 4th uprising.

Insiders in the NDC who spoke to MyNewsGh.com said this arrangement could be Rawlings’ own way of introducing and assessing the acceptability of his former finance minister to the party grassroots.

Revolutionary introduction Prof Botchwey will be delivering the lectures, organized under the auspices of the Office of Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, as part of activities marking the annual celebration of the June 4, 1979 uprising.

Executive Director of the Institute of Fiscal Studies, Professor Newman K. Kusi will be the second speaker. This year’s event will be held under the theme: REVOLUTIONARY ECONOMIC TRENDS, GHANA IN FOCUS: PAST PRESENT AND THE FUTURE.

Professor Botchwey is expected to deliver a lecture on Ghana’s economic and social situation prior to 1983, followed by a review of the economic reforms from 1983 to 1992: Issues, Responses and Outcomes, with Professor Kusi speaking on Ghana’s Economic Growth and Development in the Democratic Environment – Issues, Responses and Outcomes, and a rethinking of Ghana’s development on a sustainable basis.

Mahama declaration

Former President John Mahama declared his interest to contest the 2020 elections on the ticket of the main opposition National Democratic Congress last week.

Mr. Mahama who had been coy about his interest for the slot wrote on Facebook last Saturday evening that he has reflected on the numerous calls on him to contest and will not disappoint his supporters, as MyNewsGh.com reported.

“I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work we have put into our reorganization efforts.

“To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader,” Mahama wrote.

Mr. Mahama who was defeated by President Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections will have to fend off competition from his former appointees including Dr. Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah Alban Bagbin, Atubiga Stephen, Prof Joshua Alabi and now likely, Prof Botchwey among others in order to be able to lead the NDC again.