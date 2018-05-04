Jordan Ayew likely to leave Swansea - Nana Oduro Sarfo

Sports News of Saturday, 26 May 2018

Source: Goal.com

Jordan Ayew is likely to join Scottish giants, Celtic FC

Berekum Chelsea director of football Nana Oduro Sarfo has hinted that Ghana striker Jordan Ayew could join Scottish giants Celtic following Swansea City's relegation from the Premier League.

The 26-year-old was named Swansea's top scorer and Players’ Player of the season, and although, they couldn't beat the drop, he continues to spark talk of interest from clubs, including Liverpool and Everton.

However, Sarfo, who is close to the Ayew family, believes Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is ready to meet the reported £14 million buyout clause in a bid to strengthen his squad for the Uefa Champions League next season.

“Jordan has had offers from several clubs after Swansea City's relegation last season. He will surely not play in the Championship with them,” Sarfo told Onua FM.

“Liverpool have shown interest in him but Scottish side Celtic and their coach seem to be serious with their interest. I believe he may go to Scotland looking at how events are unfolding since they want to meet every demand.

“They speak English just like in England so he can express himself well in there and meet the expectations in the league,” he added.

Ayew joined Swansea from Aston Villa in 2016.