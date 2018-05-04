It’s ‘Operation win all’ for Kotoko - Frimpong

Sports News of Saturday, 26 May 2018

Kumasi Asante Kotoko hopes to retain its winning streak throughout the first round of the league

Players of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have declared an ‘Operation win all’ targeted at winning the remaining matches in the first round of the Zylofon Premier League to keep their title aspirations alive.

The ‘operation’ was declared following Kotoko’s 2-0 win against Elmina Sharks on the resumption of the Zylofon Cash Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Wednesday.

There are two matches to go in the first round and Kotoko will play to Liberty Professionals in Accra on Match Day 14 and then host Aduana Stars in Kumasi on Match Day 15.

Kotoko’s nimble-footed striker, Fred Frimpong who was one of the outstanding players in their match against Sharks in Kumasi said the two matches to end the first round of the league formed part of their declaration to win four of the remaining matches.

“Before our match against Bechem United, we realised that we were not only losing grounds so far as our title aspiration was concerned, but our numerous fans were also getting impatient with our inconsistent performance in the league.

“The playing body thus resolved to win the remaining matches particularly in the first round, and so far it has been good, despite it not coming easy,” Frimpong explained.

“Our match against Sharks was very difficult, but at the end, we managed to restore the smiles to the faces of our fans . The excitement they exhibited clearly speak volumes and we also felt the pressure lifted off our backs, so there is no turning back,” he added.

According to Frimpong, the playing body were very focused on their training and eager to return to their winning ways. That, he said, would put them in contention for the title at stake.

“We know it is not easy, but we are tackling each match we play with all seriousness, hence the need for the fans to keep faith in us with their support, especially during tough matches.”