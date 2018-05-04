Refer Nyantakyi to Special Prosecutor – Fuseini

General News of Saturday, 26 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Inusah Fuseini, NDC Member of Parliament for Tamale North

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi should be referred to the Special Prosecutor, Inusah Abdulai B. Fuseini, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, has said.

According to him, since the Police is part of the executive arm of government, the results of the investigations may not be best for Ghanaians.

Mr Nyantakyi was arrested and subsequently granted bail by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service. He was questioned by the CID for over five hours on Wednesday after returning home from Morocco.

He is being investigated for fraudulently using the president’s name for personal gain, per evidence captured in a two-hour investigative video documentary done by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the BBC.

President Nana Akufo-Addo reported the matter to the CID on Tuesday after having watched about five minutes of the two-hour footage.

Prior to his bail, Mr Nyantakyi was escorted to his private residence by CID officials to fish for more evidence.

Speaking on this matter on Accra-based TV3, on Saturday, 26 May 2018, Mr Fuseini said: “I have the feeling that this matter ought to have been referred to the special prosecutor.”