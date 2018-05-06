Communications Ministry: $89 million Kelni GVG deal won't be cancelled- Minister

Government is not considering abrogating its $89 million contract with Haitian company Kelni GVG, despite coming under pressure from policy think tank IMANI Africa.

Deputy Communication Minister George Andah said government will not be distracted, saying "We will focus and make sure that we monitor the revenue."

He told Accra-based Starr FM: “We are focusing on the work that we have to do. We will not be distracted. Yes, it is our responsibility to educate Ghanaians [on the contract].

“I have a duty, the Minister has a duty to respond to concerns that Ghanaians have raised and that is exactly what we are doing. We won’t be distracted. We will focus and make sure that we monitor the revenue."

Kelni GVG was awarded the contract to monitor revenue losses and simbox fraud in the telecommunications sector.

But the deal has generated controversy after founding president of IMANI raised issues about the terms of the agreement.

According to Franklin Cudjoe, the deal is potentially bad and a careless duplication of roles.

He said Subah and Afriwave were awarded similar contracts under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to perform similar jobs, even though both contracts were needless.