Business Quality Awards celebrates best quality products

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA
Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - Businesses and business
personalities in Ghanaian have been honoured at the second edition of the
Business Quality Awards held to promote quality leadership, best premium
quality products and business services in the country.
The ceremony was organised by the
Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) in collaboration with the Ministries of
Trade and Industry as well as Business Development with endorsement from the
Ghana Standards Authority.
The second edition of the awards, which sought
to recognise businesses for the year 2017, was held under the theme:
"Building Ghana Beyond Aid: The Role of the Private Sector Growth and Job
Creation".
Mr Sam Ato Gaisie, the Founder and President
of EFG, said the awards is in line with government’s agenda to promote a ‘Ghana
beyond Aid’ and assist corporate Ghana to produce quality products and quality
business services to customers.
He said ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ cannot be attained
if businesses operating in the country do not seek to present best quality of
products and services to customers.
Mr Gaisie said the failure of business in the
country to provide quality products would only result in the high influx of
foreign goods, which is unhealthy for the economy of the country.
Mr Ahomka Lindsay, the Deputy Minister of
Trade and Industry, said it is important for businesses in the country to be
celebrated and commended EFG for taking the bold step to commence the
initiative of rewarding quality products and services.
Mr Lindsay said the award was timely as the
country seeks to develop its own businesses, forge partnership with foreign
investors and to take its place on the international business space.
He said there is the need to celebrate
Ghanaian businesses, entrepreneurs and innovations because it has become
relevant to encourage the next generation to provide quality products and
business services.
The Deputy Minister said it is the role of
government to ensure a favourable fiscal and macro business environment to
assist business growth.
Mr Lindsay said: "Businesses, we believe,
will drive our aspirations of a ‘Ghana beyond Aid’," adding that the
quality of product and service of an entity determines its survival in the
market.
He commended the winners and urged corporate
Ghana to strive and continue to provide quality products and services to customers
to drive the industrialisation agenda of the country.
At the awards, 35 indigenous and foreign
businesses with business leaders were awarded with plaques and citations.
The overall Best Quality Group of Companies
was awarded to Groupe Ndoum for its significance contribution to the Ghanaian
economy and for serving customers with enthusiasm, innovation and discipline.
The overall Best Business Icon was given to Mr
Saied Assad Fakhry, the Chairman of Interplast Limited, for his exceptional
contributions to the manufacturing industry, real estate development and the
socio-economic development of the country.
Individual business personalities were awarded
with Business Icons for their contributions towards making their brands
exceptional.
Among the award winners were the Intercity
State Transport Corporation Coaches adjudged the Premium Quality Transport
Service of the Year.
GNA
