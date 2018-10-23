Assembly members educated on extractive industries

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
Takoradi, Oct. 23, GNA - Mr Donkris Mevuta,
the Executive Director of the Friends of the Nation, says though there seemed
to be great awareness about the oil and gas industry, less knowledge and
appreciation is known among communities about their operations.
This had resulted in the great expectations
from communities where such operations were found and the need to mitigate such
needs through effective communication and accountable behaviours to achieve
maximum cooperation.
Mr Mevuta speaking at a two-day training on
Oil & Gas Governance and Social Accountability, said integrating community
concerns and information flow was therefore critical.
The training was sponsored by NORAD and OxFam.
The training was to expose participants to the
basic laws on extractives; engagement with duty bearers on community rights and
draw from a training manual produced on oil & gas governance to empower
participants on community mobilization and advocacy and interfacing with
environmental management and engagement.
Mr. Kojo Opoku, Senior Officer from the
Environmental Protection Agency,
educated the participants on the impact assessment and called on communities
having such natural resources to collaborate and corporate with industry
players for harmonious coexistence.
The 35 participants drawn from the six coastal
districts were taken through basic laws in the oil and gas sector, revenue
management, access to justice, environmental monitoring, Local Government Act,
Act 936 and Public Financial Management Act, Act 921.
GNA
