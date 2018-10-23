Blood donation becoming a paid exercise

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA
Sokode (VR), Oct. 23, GNA - Mr. Vincent Fekpe,
Volta Regional Blood Organizer, has observed that voluntary blood donors in the
Region were gradually becoming paid donors.
He described the situation as worrying because
it did not provide for a readily available source of blood for any emergency.
Mr. Fekpe said this in an interview with the
Ghana News Agency (GNA) at a blood donation exercise by the Electricity Company
of Ghana (ECG) Power Queens’ Club to mark their 30th anniversary.
He said the Regional Blood Bank had lost many
voluntary donors and is struggling to stock the Bank with the challenge of no
vehicle to organize blood donation exercises across the Region.
Mr Fekpe said the Regional Blood Bank at its
current state could not meet demands from hospitals and clinics in and around
Ho and appealed to philanthropists and voluntary donors to contribute to the
Blood Bank’s donation drive.
Madam Rosemond Asamoa-Frimpong, President,
Power Queens’ Club, said the blood donation was a Corporate Social
Responsibility (CSR) of the Company to the public and was ongoing in five
regions across the country.
She said they projected to donate 200 pints of
blood and called on the public to join the exercise.
Mr Francis Opoku Manu, Public Relations
Officer, Volta Office, ECG, said the exercise was meant to allow the Company
interact with its public as well as address the issue of blood shortage at the
Bank.
He called on the public to make healthy living
and regular blood donation exercise, a lifestyle.
