Traders asked to consider benefits of warehousing

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA
Ho, Oct. 23, GNA - The Customs Division of the
Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has encouraged traders and investors to explore
the benefits of warehousing.
Mr Emmanuel Kenney, Chief Revenue Officer,
Preventive of the Volta Regional Office, said a major benefit of warehousing
was that, it ensured that trade capital was not locked up in duty payment,
because bounded goods attracted minimal duty tariffs until they were cleared
for the home market.
He was speaking at the 2018 Tax Education
Seminar organised by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in Ho, and said small
traders benefited by holding large stocks of goods in anticipation of
favourable selling markets.
Mr
Kenney said traders were also permitted to organise their goods in the warehouse
for the market, whiles duty on genuine losses were remitted.
He also
said aside providing conducive working spaces for traders, the flexible duty
payment terms would go a long way to curtail smuggling.
Mr
Kenney however noted that despite its proximity to the republic of Togo, a
deficit of private bonded warehouses was being felt in the Region, and called
on investors to consider the Ho Municipality in particular for the
establishment of such facilities.
The Tax seminar took participants including traders,
and officers from the Ho Small and Medium Tax Payers Office of the GRA through
the new regime on Tax billing.
The forum also enlightened participants on the
application of the newly introduced tax stamps on selected products, as well as
the contribution of the stamps to the fight against counterfeiting and
smuggling.
Mr
Peter Elolo, Head of the Ho Small Tax Payer Office appealed to taxpayers to
file their returns promptly to avoid pile ups.
GNA
