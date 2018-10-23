Guild of Youth Development Practitioners condemns mayhem at KNUST

By
Mildred Siabi- Mensah, GNA
Takoradi, Oct. 23, GNA - The Guild of Youth
Development Practitioners have express their deepest disgust at the
brutalization and vandalization that characterized a peaceful demonstration by
young people of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
to demand their rights as students.
The group said it behoved on duty bearers to
be receptive to the public and for ‘right’s bearers’ to be sensitive to their
responsibilities and actions.
In a release signed by Mr. Stephen
Mensah-Etsibah, the Director of Public Affairs to the Ghana News agency, he
urged the young people to appreciate leadership and be tolerant and empathetic.
“This
show of youthful exuberance ought to instructively drum home that any
governance environment embedded in impudence and arrogance is not countenanced
in a democratic experimentation like ours," he said.
Mr. Mensah-Etsibah called on all relevant
stakeholders to expedite consultations to forestall any distortion in the human
resource development agenda.
GNA
