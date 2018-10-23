UEW denounces NSS fraud allegations

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA
Kumasi, Oct. 23, GNA – The Management of the
College of Technology Education, Kumasi (COLTEK) of the University of Education
Winneba (UEW), has called on stakeholders to ignore and treat with contempt, a
publication purporting to indict that the University was involved in a fraud
case at the National Service Secretariat (NSS).
This follows publications on various online
portals making the rounds last week that, the Management of the Universities
had assisted some National Service personnel to register with the names and
index numbers of some past students of the school.
A rejoinder issued by the University and
copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said “management takes serious
view of the said publication that has besmeared the otherwise good image of the
College and its hardworking staff”.
It particularly condemned in no uncertain
terms, the misleading headline of the story that bluntly accused the management
of fraud, even though, there was no part of the story where the supposed concerned
students tied management to any wrong doing.
The rejoinder signed by the School’s
Registrar, Mr. Paul Osei-Barima, wondered why the writer armed with such
damning information with the potential of denigrating the University, failed to
give it a hearing before going ahead to publish that story.
The school, according to the rejoinder,
received request for students list from key stakeholders in education including
the Students’ Loan Trust, Scholarship Secretariat and the NSS every year.
It explained that the NSS annually requested
for the list of final year students with details of their names, index number
and programmes pursued.
“Beyond submitting soft and hard copies of the
list, the University does nothing again in the NSS recruitment process. It is
therefore unfortunate if what has been ascribed to Mr. Opoku Mensah, the
Ashanti Regional Director of the NSS in the story indeed came from him,”It
stated.
The statement said the publication was a
calculated attempt to destroy the University’s hard won image and assured
particularly the alumni and students that their data with the University was
safe and had not been used for any unauthorized reasons.
GNA
