UEW denounces NSS fraud allegations

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, Oct. 23, GNA – The Management of the College of Technology Education, Kumasi (COLTEK) of the University of Education Winneba (UEW), has called on stakeholders to ignore and treat with contempt, a publication purporting to indict that the University was involved in a fraud case at the National Service Secretariat (NSS).

This follows publications on various online portals making the rounds last week that, the Management of the Universities had assisted some National Service personnel to register with the names and index numbers of some past students of the school.

A rejoinder issued by the University and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said “management takes serious view of the said publication that has besmeared the otherwise good image of the College and its hardworking staff”.

It particularly condemned in no uncertain terms, the misleading headline of the story that bluntly accused the management of fraud, even though, there was no part of the story where the supposed concerned students tied management to any wrong doing.

The rejoinder signed by the School’s Registrar, Mr. Paul Osei-Barima, wondered why the writer armed with such damning information with the potential of denigrating the University, failed to give it a hearing before going ahead to publish that story.

The school, according to the rejoinder, received request for students list from key stakeholders in education including the Students’ Loan Trust, Scholarship Secretariat and the NSS every year.

It explained that the NSS annually requested for the list of final year students with details of their names, index number and programmes pursued.

“Beyond submitting soft and hard copies of the list, the University does nothing again in the NSS recruitment process. It is therefore unfortunate if what has been ascribed to Mr. Opoku Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Director of the NSS in the story indeed came from him,”It stated.

The statement said the publication was a calculated attempt to destroy the University’s hard won image and assured particularly the alumni and students that their data with the University was safe and had not been used for any unauthorized reasons.

