Corporate Institutions, schools schooled on cyber threats

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
Takoradi, Oct. 23, GNA – Dr. Nana Kofi Annan
of the National Cyber Security Centre under the Ministry of Communication, has
called on school children to be wary of predators on the internet and stay safe
of any of their scams and schemes.
“I urge you not to do anything nasty including
nude pictures which can be used against you in the future….bear in mind that it
can affect your future appointment and even serve as a bait for abuse by
predators”.
Dr. Annan was speaking with school children as
part of awareness creation on “A Safer Ditigal Ghana” at Sekondi College in the
Western Region.
He mentioned that risks associated with use of
the internet included vulnerability, threats and attacks, saying weak password
was one means of being vulnerable in the cyber space and predators were able to
lure unsuspecting people into socially unacceptable behaviours.
Dr. Annan said becoming a good digital citizen
meant applying the needed etiquettes for safer operations.
In a related development, the e-crime Bureau
organised a similar event for the members of the Association of Ghana
Industries on cyber-attacks on businesses in the country and the need to take
steps to mitigate the emerging challenge.
Mr. George Bawuah, Western and Central
Chairman of the AGI, noted that every business was at risk of cyber-attack,
adding that businesses in Ghana were not insulated from such attacks, which
posed risks of losing investments.
He said the rate of attacks on daily basis
required that organisations and businesses trained their employees on cyber
security.
Mr. Bawuah noted that human errors contributed
90 percent of all cyber-attacks, adding, it was important to sensitize
businesses in cyber security best practices to identify threats and take steps
to mitigate them.
Mr. Philip Danquah Debrah of the e-crime
bereau said it was important for corporate organisations to be aware of these
emerging threats to businesses and take steps to mitigate it.
The bureau provides cyber security and digital
forensics services for various industries to stay proactive and protect their
IT infrastructure from cyber-attacks.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article