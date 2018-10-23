Government asked to review double track system

By Albert Futukpor, GNA
Tamale, Oct. 23, GNA - Some participants at a
town hall meeting in Tamale on Monday called on the government to take another
look at the double track system being implemented at the senior high school
(SHS) level to ensure quality education.
They acknowledged the need to expand access to
SHS education lauding the free SHS initiative, but argued that the double track
system might not lead to improved education outcomes at the SHS level in the
country.
They, therefore, suggested that government
should complete the community-day SHSs project started by the previous
government and post some SHS students to those schools to help end the double
track system.
The town hall meeting was organized by the
Ministry of Information in partnership with the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly
(TaMA) to engage citizens in the Metropolis on government’s flagship programmes
and projects in the country.
Other participants said a market constructed
by TaMA at Kakpayili, a suburb of the Metropolis, was not being used because it
had not been inaugurated, urging the TaMA to open the facility for business to
serve the purpose for which it was constructed.
Mr Pious Hadzide, a Deputy Minister for
Information, said the government could not wait to build additional
infrastructure before admitting students into SHS because such projects took
time to complete.
Mr Hadzide assured that government would work
to complete the community-day SHS project to help in admitting more SHS
students.
He spoke about the government’s performance
since assuming office, saying “In assessing what this administration has done
in the two years in power, there is no argument that what we said we will do,
is what we have accomplished and continue to work on to ensure we accelerate
growth and development without leaving anyone behind.”
Mr Alhassan Baba Ahamed, Acting Coordinating
Director of TaMA, made a presentation on the projects carried out by TaMA since
2017, saying TaMA had undertaken a number of projects including the
construction of a KVIP, a market centre and a CHPS compound.
GNA
