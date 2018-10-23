UMB CEO adjudged Finance Personality of the Year

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - Mr John Awuah, Chief
Executive Officer, Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), has been adjudged the Finance
Personality of the Year, at the just ended fourth Ghana Finance Innovation
Awards (GFIA) in Accra.
A statement issued by UMB Bank and copied to
the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Awuah was nominated to be the recipient of the
Finance Personality of the Year based on his enviable track record and shrewd
leadership at UMB.
It said the award criteria was based on his
huge contribution and many years of experience in areas such as financial
control, regulatory reporting, credit control, performance management,
taxation, market risk monitoring, financial accounting, operational risk and
corporate strategy.
The statement said the bank was also adjudged
the Best Customer Experience award.
It said in the past year, the CEO of UMB has
championed a myriad of forward-thinking physical and digital innovations that
have significantly improved the way the bank operates and enhanced its
profitability.
It said notable amongst these achievements are
the impressive financial performance of the bank in 2017 as Profit Before Tax
was in excess of 150 per cent over the performance recorded in the previous
year, 2016.
It said also in the digital mobile banking
space, Mr Awuah spearheaded the successful introduction of the bank’s mobile
banking application in 2018,- UMB SpeedApp, which has since become one of the
top finance application in the industry following its official media launch in
February 2018.
It said the convenient services and features
on the UMB SpeedApp were available to both customers and non-customers and many
users have resorted to transacting on the mobile platform as against visiting
the bank’s various branches nationwide to do business.
It said the introduction of the mobile
application was in line with the bank’s focus of digitising the banking
experiences of its existing customers as well as potential customers.
The statement said in his interaction with the
media on the night, the CEO of UMB expressed his appreciation for the honour
bestowed on him and dedicated the award to the loyal customers of the bank and
every member of staff at UMB for their commitment to work.
It noted that the fourth Ghana Finance
Innovation Awards (GFIA) is an event meant to recognise leading, finance
experts, teams and top finance organizations whose outstanding leadership and
practices have elevated the standards of accountability within the profession,
showcased brilliancy in managing organizations' wealth as well as promoting
economic growth.
UMB Bank (UMB) is a full-service financial
institution specialising in customized banking products and services.
It opened on March 15, 1972 and is a leading
Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise.
UMB is recognized for its entrepreneurial
approach, innovative use of technology, and distinctive banking solutions.
UMB currently has 36 branches, three UMB
Centres for Businesses, One UMB Public Private Partnership (PPP) Incubator
Centre and a vast network of ATMs.
GNA
