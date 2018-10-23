3 dead,15 sustain injuries in gory accident

3 passengers are reported dead in a gory accident and 15 sustained injuries in a car accident at Bunso junction. The fatal accident involved a white Spintex bus with registration number Gx 3787-13 with the 23passagners and a tripper truck also with the registration number GT 6246-11 clash this afternoon.

News reaching us indicates that those who sustain injuries were taking to the Osiem Hospital are undergoing treatment.