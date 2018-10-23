Home | News | Fans vote Andy Yiadom as Reading best summer signing

Fans vote Andy Yiadom as Reading best summer signing

Dan Soko

Andy Yiadom GoalAndy Yiadom has scored a goal in 13 games for Reading

Ghana international Andy Kyere Yiadom has been chosen as Reading FC best 2019 summer signing.

The Ghanaian lateral defender pulled 62 per cent of fans’ votes in a poll organized by football.london. His closest rival was Iranian enforcer Ezatolahi who clucked 23 percent of the votes.

The Black Stars right-back was also adjudged by the fans as the player with the best impression so far in two and half months with 26 percent of those who took the survey saying he has been the most outstanding player in the whole squad.

Yiadom joined Reading from Barnsley in June and has already featured in 13 championship games scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Dan Soko
