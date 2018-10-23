Home | News | GRA to get tough on taxpayers as it launches National Tax Campaign for 2018

GRA to get tough on taxpayers as it launches National Tax Campaign for 2018

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 23 October 2018

Source: ghanatalksbusiness.com

EMMANUEL KOFI NTI GRA Boss FuguGhana Revenue Authority Commissioner-General Kofi Nti

The Ghana Revenue Authority with support from the Finance Ministry has announced it will soon name, shame and also prosecute tax evaders especially those in the informal sector.

The Authority today launched the 2018 National Tax Campaign to help the voluntary tax payment, especially from the informal sector.

Currently, the informal sector contributes only two percent of the total taxes paid in Ghana though 6 million people have been captured in the tax net, only 1.5 million people pay taxes regularly mostly from the formal sector.

Speaking at the launch of the 2018 National Tax Campaign, Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare charged the Ghana Revenue Authority to develop stringent measures to broaden the tax net.

“Currently as we speak, we have about 6 million people who are supposed to be on the tax net but we have only 1.5 people paying taxes regularly and on this the informal sector contributes just 200 thousands of the 1.5 million, this gap must be bridged at all cost so we must do everything possible to change this situation is we to make any headway to develop Ghana. For GRA in as much as we encourage the informal sector to contribute their quota, GRA must also make paying taxes easier.”

In a related development, Officers from the Ghana Revenue Authority in early this month stormed the factories of Coca-Cola bottling company and Kasapreko beverage limited to prevent excisable products without tax stamp from entering the market.

The operation was part of measures by the revenue agency to ensure that all manufacturing companies comply with the excise tax stamp policy.

“Our mandate here this morning for the team is to ensure that all products coming out of the factories are affixed with the tax stamp” leader of the GRA team, Emmanuel Spio Abaidoo said.

In line with the Excise Tax Act passed by parliament in 2013, all carbonated beverages and alcoholic drinks must be embossed with the tax stamp to help the state generate the right taxes on the products.

Tax Stamps are small stickers with security features supplied by the government to some manufacturers and importers to be affixed to their products before they are released onto the market.

The presence of the Tax Stamps on a product, therefore, provides enough guarantee of product authenticity.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


‘Drogba Was The Toughest’

October 23, 2018

Namibia Confirmed As Host Of CAF's First-Ever GS Academy Seminar

October 23, 2018

CAF Champions League: Al Ahly Coach Patrice Carteron Confident Of Final Berth Against ES Setif

October 23, 2018

PHOTO: 9 Die In Fatal Accident On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

October 23, 2018

Thomas Partey In Atletico Madrid Squad For UCL Clash Against Borussia Dortmund

October 23, 2018

Madagascar Players & Technical Team Donate AFCON Qualification Bonus To School

October 23, 2018

Iceland-Based Defender Linda Eshun Joins Black Queens Camp Ahead Of AWCON

October 23, 2018

Asante Kotoko Supporters Chief Dares Normalisation Committee

October 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Kayes century sets up easy Bangladesh cricket win

October 21, 2018

Crowds protest latest deadly rebel raid in DR Congo

October 21, 2018

Olympian Emmanuel Nartey successfully completes his doctoral thesis

October 21, 2018

MOFRI organises UN Day unity walk

October 21, 2018

Meet Janet A. Owusu: Ghana’s Young Female Graphic Designer

October 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!