Six dead as Tipper truck runs over Sprinter bus at Bunso Junction

Both vehicles have been destroyed

Six people have been confirmed dead immediately after a tipper truck with registration number GT 6246- 11 lost its control and run over a sprinter bus with registration number GX 3787- 13 traveling with passengers from Accra to Kumasi at Bunso Junction.

MyNewsGh.com has gathered that so far, 2 persons with severe injuries have been rescued from the wreckage and taken to the Osiem Hospital.

A combined team of police and personnel from Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are at the scene to support the injured persons.