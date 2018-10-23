Kotoko petitions Normalization Committee over CAF Confederation Cup participation

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 October 2018

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Normalization Committee has confirmed that no Ghanaian club will participate in CAF competitions

MTN FA Cup holders, Asante Kotoko have officially written to the Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association to revisit CAF status to allow them represent Ghana in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

Following the decision of the NC ruling Ghanaian clubs out of all CAF club competitions next season, reigning MTN FA cup champions Kotoko have stressed that they qualify to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup per the statuses of CAF.

“Kotoko have written to the Normalization Committee to allow us go to Africa. Per the status of CAF we are the current holders of the FA Cup and makes us the legitimate club to play in the Confederations Cup”, Nana Kwame told FOX FM.

Nana Kwame added that his outfit is ready to represent the country on the continental stage despite the termination of the current league season by the Normalization Committee.

“In our letter to the Normalization Committee, we have stated our stance as a club, we want to respect the status and we look forward to the reply from the Normalization Committee “, Nana Kwame, deputy Accra representative of Kotoko stated.

Ghana has up to October 29 to submit candidates for the Confederation Cup and Champions League, and with Congress yet to be called by the Normalization Committee with the clubs, it remains to be seen whether or not Ghana can meet the deadline.