Fisheries Ministry, USAID develop Anti-Child Labour and Trafficking Strategy

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 23 October 2018

Aid 9The strategy outlines the Ministry’s plans to reduce child labour and trafficking

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MOFAD) and U.S. government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has held a signing ceremony for the sector’s new Anti-Child Labour and Trafficking Strategy.

The strategy outlines the Ministry’s plans to reduce and eventually eliminate child labour and trafficking in the fisheries sector.

The USAID Sustainable Fisheries Management Project collaborated with MOFAD to develop a national strategy to help eradicate child labour and trafficking in Ghanaian fishing communities.

Coordinated through the MOFAD Marine Fisheries Division, the consultative process also included participation and support from Ghana’s Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Protection.

Approved by MOFAD Minister Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye on July 13, 2018, the signing event marks the public unveiling of the new strategy.

During the ceremony, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ghana, Christopher J. Lamora noted the importance of the signing ceremony, stating that the newly adopted strategy “bolsters the Government of Ghana’s commitment to fighting child labour and trafficking, and highlights our cooperation to eliminate all forms of child labour and human trafficking.”

Employing children in a manner that deprives them of their childhood, and is harmful to their physical and mental development, is referred to as child labour.

Over the past two years, the Government of Ghana has increased efforts to address child labour and trafficking.

In recognition of these efforts, the Department of State upgraded Ghana’s classification to Tier 2 in the 2018 State Department’s Trafficking in Person report, paving the way for further cooperation and development assistance.

