Four feared dead in Bunso accident

General News of Tuesday, 23 October 2018

Source: kasapafmonline.com

File photo

Four persons are feared dead in a gory accident that occurred Tuesday at Bunso Junction along the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.

According to eye witnesses, a tipper truck carrying sand failed its break while descending from Asiakwa Junction and despite the driver’s conscious effort to alert drivers of oncoming vehicles of the danger by honking, his prompting was ignored resulting in the truck crashing into a passenger vehicle and another tipper truck, killing four persons on the spot.

The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Police is yet to arrive at the scene as residents have thronged the accident spot in a bid to save the victims.