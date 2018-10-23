Home | News | United Cadre Front Tema speaks on way forward for NDC ahead of 2020 elections

United Cadre Front Tema speaks on way forward for NDC ahead of 2020 elections

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 23 October 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Ndc Logo 5He said UCF is committed to greater Party Unity

As you may know, the UCF is a major stakeholder in the NDC upcoming National Conference. We have immense interest in the activities of the party and for that, we humbly make this suggestion to the party for consideration ahead of the National Delegate Conference and Presidential Race as follows:

We implore on all contestants for the National Election and the Presidential Aspirant to be decorous in their public pronouncement before, during and after the campaign. We think that we are ONE family and what we say to each other in the heat of the campaign may injure the party and be used by our opponents going forward to the 2020 polls. We implore on the party to check the excessive statements and utterances that will further this course.

We are of the strong view that all contestants who may not be successful in their bids should be co-opted into various working committees to serve in the party at various capacities at levels or given governmental positions in the likely effect that, NDC wins the 2020 polls.

The UCF is committed to greater Party Unity. We trust that the collective effort of all individuals, party organs and supporters is what can guarantee victory for NDC come 2020.

We must establish a cogent and coherent Party-Cadre relationship. This may be done through;
Developing an information-link through which situation reporting and intelligence gathering could be channelled directly to the party.

The UCF believed that the party must make a conscious and deliberate effort to highlight all administrative and political weaknesses of the Akuffo Addo led administration and capitalized on same to catapult us to victory come 2020.

Again, we aver, that the party revisit the removal of Mrs. Charlotte Osei from office as Chair Person of Electoral Commissioner. We still believe that the circumstances that led to the removal of Madam Charlotte Osei are unconstitutional, illegal and unlawful. We must note that this whole scheme of the NPP is for rigging purposes, particularly in 2020 elections.

In conclusion, we wish to bring to the party’s attention that, the UCF is putting its house in order, mobilizing old Cadres, recruiting youth into our Front. This we hope and believe that it will help NDC recapture power come 2020.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


‘Drogba Was The Toughest’

October 23, 2018

Namibia Confirmed As Host Of CAF's First-Ever GS Academy Seminar

October 23, 2018

CAF Champions League: Al Ahly Coach Patrice Carteron Confident Of Final Berth Against ES Setif

October 23, 2018

PHOTO: 9 Die In Fatal Accident On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

October 23, 2018

Thomas Partey In Atletico Madrid Squad For UCL Clash Against Borussia Dortmund

October 23, 2018

Madagascar Players & Technical Team Donate AFCON Qualification Bonus To School

October 23, 2018

Iceland-Based Defender Linda Eshun Joins Black Queens Camp Ahead Of AWCON

October 23, 2018

Asante Kotoko Supporters Chief Dares Normalisation Committee

October 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Kayes century sets up easy Bangladesh cricket win

October 21, 2018

Crowds protest latest deadly rebel raid in DR Congo

October 21, 2018

Olympian Emmanuel Nartey successfully completes his doctoral thesis

October 21, 2018

MOFRI organises UN Day unity walk

October 21, 2018

Meet Janet A. Owusu: Ghana’s Young Female Graphic Designer

October 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!