FOCOS wins maiden Corporate Culinary Cup

General News of Tuesday, 23 October 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Aroma 9The event was sponsored by Royal Aroma, Lucozade Ghana, Kasapreko Ghana Limited and Placefit fruit

FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital has won the maiden edition of the FOCOS Corporate Culinary Cup fundraiser held on Saturday, October 20 at the hospital’s 70-bed facility in Pantang, Accra.

The Specialist Orthopedic Hospital, emerged victorious after beating the first runner-up Euracare Advanced Diagnostics and Heart Centre by just a point, Cal Bank, Sunpower Innovations, Sunshine HealthCare Ltd and Safety Insurance Brokers followed in that order.

FOCOS Culinary Cup is an annual inter-organizational cooking competition that aims to raise funds to support children who require complex orthopedic procedures at the FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital through fun and healthy cooking. The criteria used were: garnishing/presentation, teamwork/communication, hygiene/ neatness, taste and time.

In his welcome address, Medical Director at FOCOS Orthopedic, Dr. Joseph Ogyaadu thanked participating organizations for presence and gave the rationale behind the competition.

“Today, we are doing something different from what we do best which is cooking, the aim of our annual Corporate Culinary Cup is to raise funds to support the treatment of patients from under-served communities,” Dr.Ogyaadu said.

He further entreated organizations to support the good work of FOCOS in their vision to help the world stand tall.

There was also a spoken-words recital by upcoming Ghanaian poet Edem Azumah. Other activities at the event included free product sampling by sponsors, musical chairs as well as auction and sale of creative works made by children on admission at the hospital.

The maiden event was sponsored by Royal Aroma, Lucozade Ghana, Kasapreko Ghana Limited and Placefit fruit juice & fruit ice-creams. FOCOS will host the second edition of the Culinary Cup in 2019. Renowned Ghanaian Chef Raymond Kukubor, Antoinette Appeakorang, a professional Dietician and Mr. Teddy Boakye an avid gourmet, were the judges. Participants took home amazing prizes from all the sponsors. About GHC 10,000 was raised after the event.

Dignitaries present were: the CEO of Sunshine Healthcare Limited, Mr. Bernard M. Joseph, Mr. Rajesh Mehta, General Manager at Sunshine Healthcare, Associate Medical Director at FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital, Dr. Irene Wulff, Trade Marketing Manager at Lucozade Ghana, Mr. Michael Anie, Director of Nursing at FOCOS Ms. Mavis Kwarteng, Head of Nursing at Euracare Ms. Hagar Adomah Bandoh and Ms. Sonia Adda, Business Development Manager at Euracare Advance Diagnostics, Head of Administration, Ms. Vivian Quarshie and Head of Finance ,Ms. Edith Nkrumah, both of FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital.

