Reject aspirants seeking to bribe you - Goosie to NDC delegates

General News of Tuesday, 23 October 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Dr Goosi Tanoh advised delegates to think carefully about the agendas proposed by aspirants

A flagbearer aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Dr Goosi Tanoh, is asking delegates to avoid any form of electoral manipulation in the party's upcoming presidential primaries.

He wants delegates to critically examine the campaign messages of various aspirants to cushion them make informed decision on who to entrust the fortunes of the party.

“Do not allow yourself to be purchased,” Dr Goosi Tanoh told some delegates at Doodowa as part of his five-day tour in the Greater Accra region.

Dr Goosi Tanoh advised delegates to think carefully about the agendas proposed by aspirants and to vote accordingly.

He said “I want you to take your power seriously, think for yourself and do not follow blindly.”

He said it was an insult to delegates if aspirants try to bribe them and should not allow themselves to be insulted.

The NDC aspirant told the delegates to think carefully and choose an agenda which will have a positive impact on the future of their children.

Dr. Tanoh also stated that it is important for the country to invest in agriculture as many jobs can come from that sector.

“Agriculture is the area where we have an advantage to succeed because it gives jobs to lots of individuals starting from the farmer to the workers and those who invest,” he said.

Dr. Goosie Tanoh stated that it was important to generate areas like agriculture where there is value to help the nation more.

He explained that “in pushing the progressive agenda of the NDC we are not going to make false promises but calculate how much to invest, where to invest and what jobs to create to benefit the country.”