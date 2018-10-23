Home | News | Africa lost $3.5billion to Cyber Security attacks - World Bank

Africa lost $3.5billion to Cyber Security attacks - World Bank

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 23 October 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

World Bank Logoplay videoLogo for the World Bank

Africa, which is yet to develop a robust digital economy, has lost an estimated $3.5 billion dollars to cyber security attacks over the past few years, Mr Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director in Ghana, has said.

He said whilst countries were focused on building their digital economies, cyber attackers continue to enhance their skills to match these digital advancements and thereby take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Internet and other disruptive technologies.

"Within a short period of time, cyber attackers have advanced to a sophisticated level, whilst most countries still have only rudimentary protection levels," Mr Kerali stated on Monday at the climax of the National Cyber security Awareness Month (NCSAM) in Accra.

The event, which was formally opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was held under the theme: "A Safer Digital Ghana".

In attendance were senior ministers of state such as Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister and Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, National Security Minister.

Mr Kerali said the past decade has been characterised by digital transformations across the globe as governments seek to develop the digital economy.

"Transition from traditional to digital economies remains particularly critical for developing economies as it enables faster growth, offers innovative products and services, creates jobs and boosts economic competitiveness, thereby reducing poverty and boosting prosperity," he said.

"Despite its infancy, the positive impact of disruptive technologies in accelerating economic growth, but this has been undermined by the increase of cyber threats and risks at national and global levels," he added.

Mr Kerali said these risks had always been present and cyber security experts have warned about these risks for several years.

However, it was not until devastating cyber attacks occurred globally over the past few years that cyber security has become a mainstream priority in all countries.

Mr Kerali said corporations and governments must invest in raising cyber security awareness and building cyber security expertise and capacity, otherwise they remain vulnerable to attacks with the ensuing financial losses and reputational risks.

He said the World Bank Group has identified cyber security as a critical element to foster digital development and implement the digital economy agenda in developing countries.

He said individual developing countries have limited financial and technical resources to invest in sophisticated cyber security protection; "hence, it is important that countries collaborate to improve cyber security and decrease the level of exposure to cyber-attacks through regional integration and harmonisation".

Mr Kerali added that this was now even more urgent as advanced countries put up strong defenses, cyber attacks would shift to countries with weaker defenses.

"To this end, the Word Bank Group has established partnerships with other development partners to support the global advancement of cyber security capacity in developing countries," he said.

"This week, we have a Cyber security Clinic for the ECOWAS, with the support of the Governments of Japan, the UK and Israel."

He said the objective was to raise awareness and build capacity in cyber security based on knowledge and expertise from cyber security experts.

He said through this, ECOWAS countries would be able to identify their own individual challenges, priorities and solutions.

Air Vice Marshall Griffith S. Evans, Commandant of the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), said the programme was in line with government's effort to address the cyber insecurity situation in the country.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


‘Drogba Was The Toughest’

October 23, 2018

Namibia Confirmed As Host Of CAF's First-Ever GS Academy Seminar

October 23, 2018

CAF Champions League: Al Ahly Coach Patrice Carteron Confident Of Final Berth Against ES Setif

October 23, 2018

PHOTO: 9 Die In Fatal Accident On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

October 23, 2018

Thomas Partey In Atletico Madrid Squad For UCL Clash Against Borussia Dortmund

October 23, 2018

Madagascar Players & Technical Team Donate AFCON Qualification Bonus To School

October 23, 2018

Iceland-Based Defender Linda Eshun Joins Black Queens Camp Ahead Of AWCON

October 23, 2018

Asante Kotoko Supporters Chief Dares Normalisation Committee

October 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Kayes century sets up easy Bangladesh cricket win

October 21, 2018

Crowds protest latest deadly rebel raid in DR Congo

October 21, 2018

Olympian Emmanuel Nartey successfully completes his doctoral thesis

October 21, 2018

MOFRI organises UN Day unity walk

October 21, 2018

Public cautioned on usage of motorway roundabout

October 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!