Anas gets another landmark judgement from NMC

General News of Tuesday, 23 October 2018

Source: yen.com.gh

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

The National Media Commission (NMC) has brought out its ruling on a case brought before it by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Hot FM journalist Justice Kweku Annan.

Anas dragged the Hot FM host to the NMC in July, accusing him of consistency making false and derogatory comments against him (Anas) on his show “Ghana Must Know”.

This was after Anas premiered his “Number 12” exposé which implicated over 77 referees and football officials for accepting “cash gifts” to compromise the game.

However, following constant criticism from Kweku Annan, Annan went ahead to conduct another exposé into the Hot FM journalist’s motivation for maligning him.

Posed as persons who are in tune with his agenda, undercover journalists met up with Kweku Annan and captured him on video demanding GHc35,000 to help design a radio programme dedicated to maligning Anas and his team.

Anas subsequently petitioned the National Media Commission (NMC) to investigate Hot FM and their journalist for using their platform to try to downplay his credibility.

After months of waiting, the NMC has finally come on with its ruling on the matter. The Commission exonerated Hot FM from blame but found Kweku Annan culpable of trying to malign Anas’ credibility.

“The Committee determined that there was no evidence to suggest that the station, Hot FM, of which Mr. Annan is a presenter, was complicit in the said activities of Mr. Kweku Annan,” the NMC said in a statement.

It added: “The Committee determined further in taking money with the purpose of tarnishing Anas’ reputation, Mr. Annan abused his professional privileges as a journalist, and noted that his activities and behaviour fall short of the ethical standards.

“The Committee ordered Mr. Kweku Annan to desist from further attacks on Anas, and admonished him to ensure that his programmes meet the required standards.”