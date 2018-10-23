Home | News | I’ll quit investigative journalism if I lose the support of ‘discerning minds’ - Anas

I’ll quit investigative journalism if I lose the support of ‘discerning minds’ - Anas

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 23 October 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Anas Traumaplay videoAnas Aremeyaw Anas

Africa’s most revered undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has dropped a hint of when he intends quitting journalism as a career.

Anas who has been a torn in the flesh of what he himself describes as the ‘bad guys’ revealed in the maiden edition of ‘Politics & Power’ magazine that his major worry in the inky fraternity is to lose the support of ‘discerning people’.

He says when that day comes, he will call it quits, adding that he doesn’t worry much about all opinions about him.

The Ghanaian undercover journalist was asked whether it bothers him that while he has been widely praised, he still faces stinging criticisms from a people who maybe a little confused about his work.. “… Does it bother you that the latter may have been tampered with or threatened in recent times due to the back and forth over #Number12?”

In response, Anas said he watches trends and follows profiles to understand contexts, but his major worry is to lose support of discerning minds and so far he has about 80/90% approval rating on social media.

“You see, watch the trend —and that’s what I do —I watch the trend and ask myself ‘Who are the confused people?’ you, when you go, watch them. Go on their profiles, you will see that they were born undecided. They don’t know where they are. Today, put something on your wall: ‘oh he is a great guy.’ Tomorrow, let someone put something: ‘he is a bad guy.’ They are undecided. I’m more worried about people like you, who are discerning. And my message always goes to people like you. If I lose people like you, I will quit journalism. So you look at the trends, the thoughts, the mannerisms. For them, what you have today, it will take them another five years to get to this level, and don’t blame them too; the level of education, the IQ level… everything is confusing to them. Sometimes, too, they are idling. They have nothing to do. They want just want to be seen to be seen to be against something, and they think that’s what makes them relevant. So I’m not bothered at all. I can tell you that I still have 80/ 90 percent support on social media”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


‘Drogba Was The Toughest’

October 23, 2018

Namibia Confirmed As Host Of CAF's First-Ever GS Academy Seminar

October 23, 2018

CAF Champions League: Al Ahly Coach Patrice Carteron Confident Of Final Berth Against ES Setif

October 23, 2018

PHOTO: 9 Die In Fatal Accident On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

October 23, 2018

Thomas Partey In Atletico Madrid Squad For UCL Clash Against Borussia Dortmund

October 23, 2018

Madagascar Players & Technical Team Donate AFCON Qualification Bonus To School

October 23, 2018

Iceland-Based Defender Linda Eshun Joins Black Queens Camp Ahead Of AWCON

October 23, 2018

Asante Kotoko Supporters Chief Dares Normalisation Committee

October 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Kayes century sets up easy Bangladesh cricket win

October 21, 2018

Crowds protest latest deadly rebel raid in DR Congo

October 21, 2018

Olympian Emmanuel Nartey successfully completes his doctoral thesis

October 21, 2018

MOFRI organises UN Day unity walk

October 21, 2018

Public cautioned on usage of motorway roundabout

October 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!