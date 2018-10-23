Show what you have done with Ghc50 billion loan – Mahama to government

Politics of Tuesday, 23 October 2018

John Dramani Mahama, Former President of Ghana

Former President John Dramani is challenging the government to show what it has done with the GHC50 billion it has borrowed since taking over power in January 2017.

Then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) criticised the government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for borrowing GHC40 billion over an eight-year period, claiming it was wrong.

Addressing delegates of Techiman South Constituency in Techiman on Monday as part of his tour of constituencies in the Brong Ahafo Region, Mr Mahama explained that the money borrowed by his administration was used for massive infrastructure development projects throughout the country.

He said there are visible signs all over the country of roads, hospitals, schools and rural electrification projects, among many others, which were undertaken by the NDC administration.

The former President said it is important that the Akufo-Addo government accounts to Ghanaians for what it has also used the GHC50 billion for.

Mr Mahama asked what could have prompted the NPP government to borrow a staggering GHC50 billion in less than two years in power, even though there is nothing to show for it.

“So, they should tell Ghanaians what they used the GHC50 billion they have so far borrowed for. Is it for road, hospital, or school, but clearly there is nothing to show”, he added.

Whilst pointing out that the government’s policies have brought untold hardship on Ghanaians, Mr Mahama promised to work hard to reduce the high cost of living in the country as well as provide jobs, when elected in the 2020 elections.

Touching on concerns that he is addressing national issues instead of concentrating on internal NDC issues, ahead of the flagbearership race, former President Mahama said NDC delegates are also Ghanaians who deserve to know what is happening in the country.