Lifestyle: 15 movies and TV shows to watch if you loved 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'

Netflix's charming romantic comedy "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" is part of the rom-com renaissance. Based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han, the highly rated film features a high schooler whose romantic love letters are mailed to all of her current and ex-crushes. It's been so influential that mentions of Subway and main character Lara Jean's favorite yogurt drink have led to spikes in sales.

If you loved the chemistry between Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), the fake dating, the mystery of the letters, or just fell in love with the perfect rom-com that is "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," here are the movie and TV recommendations for you.

"Set It Up" may have revitalized the romantic comedy.

The other big Netflix rom-com of 2018 is "Set It Up." It stars Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell as two overworked interns who set up their overbearing bosses so they can live their lives. Their scheme to keep this seemingly perfect-together couple together begins to go awry, and they grow closer themselves. The Atlantic stated that "Set It Up" might just be, "the start of a genuine realignment within the [rom-com] industry."

"Crazy Rich Asians" is a rom-com with an all-Asian cast.

Both writers of the original books for "Crazy Rich Asians" and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" revealed how Hollywood was intent on whitewashing their lead actresses. "Crazy Rich Asians" was able to feature an all-Asian cast that follows Constance Wu's character butting heads with her painfully rich fiancé's mother before the wedding. It's also good for a cathartic cry, especially if you've never had this caliber of on-screen representation.

"Love, Simon" shows what would happen if everyone saw the notes Peter Kavinsky wrote to Lara Jean.

This delightful high school rom-com follows the online romance of Simon and the mysterious "Blue." Simon is done hiding his "huge secret" from his friends and family when his letters to Blue exposing his sexuality go viral. He navigates the coming out process with his friends and family, and tries to find out the true identity of Blue.

The ultimate rom-com, "When Harry Met Sally," should be on your viewing list.

This iconic 1977 story of "enemies to lovers" is considered one of the best romantic comedies ever made. It's based on Nora Ephron's real-life experience, and the goofy, natural conversations between the Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal lead to dynamite chemistry for a couple you'll be rooting for the entire movie.

"Faking It" is about a fake relationship with some real feelings.

MTV's "Faking It" is a television show about two high school best friends who fake a same-sex relationship to be the stars of their incredibly accepting high school in Austin. A showy kiss at a pep rally seals the deal, but allows one of them to discover she isn't faking her feelings after all.

"Sixteen Candles" is a no-brainer.

This '80's coming-of-age classic (which happens to be Lara Jean's favorite) follows Sam's quest for love in the shadow of her sister's wedding. It does, unfortunately, contain a "very racist" characterization of an Asian character, according to Lara Jean, and lines that are particularly troublesome in the light of the #MeToo movement.

Noah Centineo also stars in "Sierra Burgess Is A Loser."

Though not without controversy surrounding fatphobia, transphobia, faking disability, and the morals of catfishing, if you want another excuse to peek at Noah Centineo for another hour and a half, this Netflix movie can be your cover.

"Friends with Benefits" shows what happens when two people vow not to fall for each other.

In this adorable rom-com, a pair of friends (played by Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis) promise not to fall for each other while strictly hooking up. Obviously, feelings emerge. The unbelievable premise happened to be the exact plot of Mila Kunis' real-life relationship with Ashton Kutcher.

In "Better Off Dead," Lane is also still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

In this offbeat teen comedy, Lane Myer (John Cusack) cannot get over his perfect, popular ex-girlfriend, Beth. The movie happens to also feature a high-stakes ski trip and (spoiler alert) a new crush for Lane when his ex comes crawling back.

"Pride & Prejudice" is about the courtship of two extremely stubborn lovers.

Peter and Lara Jean have trouble admitting their feelings towards each other, much like Elizabeth Bennett and Mr. Darcy. If Peter valued his popularity more, their popularity gap would be similar to the class difference that Elizabeth and Darcy face. The 2005 film, the 1995 miniseries, and the 1813 novel are all fun options if you get hooked.

Fake love turned real is the plot of "10 Things I Hate About You."

This rom-com based on "The Taming of the Shrew" features the abrasive Kat (Stiles) and her younger sister, Bianca, who can't date until Kat does. In order to make things word, Bianca's love interest pays Patrick (Ledger) to date Kat so he and Bianca can go out. Patrick fakes his interest in Kat until he doesn't have to fake it anymore. It also features an iconic scene on a sports field.

"Saving Face" is an adorable movie about bucking social expectations.

Two Chinese-American women fall in love years after a childhood encounter in this sweet romantic comedy. It examines the lives of multiple generations and cultural norms of the main character's family as she and her mother both enter uncharted territory.

There's a lot of scheming in "Easy A."

Olive, played by Emma Stone, fuels the fake rumors of her sleeping around by branding herself with an "A" for adulterer, like in "The Scarlet Letter." Initially done to protect a friend, Olive knows she's gone too far in her fake scandal to hook up with everybody when it's mistaken for real.

"13 Going on 30" all goes back to "seven minutes in heaven."

Like spin the bottle for Peter and Lara Jean, seven minutes in heaven serves as the life-changing event that sparks the romance for Jenna and Matt. They also bond over one character's craving for a favorite snack.

If you think rom-coms are all fake, watch one that's based on a true story.

"The Big Sick" was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay in 2017, even though it's adapted from the real-life story of Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. After a breakup, Gordon's character, played by Zoe Kazan, falls ill and Kumail is the one who has to contact her parents. He bonds with them when she's in a coma and continues to dodge arranged partners from his parents while he waits for her to wake up.

