Lifestyle: This iconic Las Vegas hotel's $620 million renovation will transform it into a 'modern art museum' with pieces from Damien Hirst and Andy Warhol — take a look inside

Palms Casino Resort
High-profile gamblers rejoice! The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is undergoing a $620 million renovation — the most expensive in the city's history.
In 2016, the resort was bought by billionaire art collectors and fight promoters Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta for $312.5 million, according to the New York Post.
The pair have since poured money into the resort's $40,000-a-night two-storey villas, a $3 million scotch whiskey inventory, a Damien Hirst shark in the lobby's bar, and countless other priceless artworks from the likes of Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.
"By the end of the $620 million renovation, Palms will be a completely transformed property making it one of Las Vegas' most sought-after destinations," the resort's General Manager Jon Gray said in a statement sent to Business Insider.
It's not all the reserve of the super-rich, though. Resort rooms at the Palms start at $139 a night and suites start at $199 a night.
Scroll down to take a look inside the mega-renovation.
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
