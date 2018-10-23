Sports: Khabib Nurmagomedov met with the Russian Boxing Federation to discuss the Floyd Mayweather fight — and he wants to host it in Moscow in front of 100,000 fans

Khabib Nurmagomedov has met with the Russian Boxing Federation to discuss bringing a boxing rules contest against Floyd Mayweather to the country. According to a statement on Instagram, Nurmagomedov wants to fight Mayweather in front of 100,000 fans at a massive stadium in Moscow.

