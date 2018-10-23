MP assures constituents of water supply

By
Gideon Assinu, GNA
Ada (GAR), Oct. 23, GNA – Mrs Comfort Doyoe
Cudjoe Ghansah, the Member of Parliament for Ada has assured the people that
she was working assiduously to extend water supply to all communities in the
constituency.
She noted that the continued water problem in
the area was affecting the health of the people and quality education delivery
to the children who spent school hours to travel far to draw water.
Mrs Ghansah gave the assurance when she
inaugurated a water supply project to the inhabitants of Ada-Tserkpakpakope in
the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region, saying that; “extension of
water supply to the communities has been my major priority to alleviate the
plight of the people.”
Numo Tetteh Kakepemi, the National Democratic
Congress (NDC) Chairman for Ada advised the citizenry to handle the facility
well and also pay their water bills promptly for the maintenance of the project
for constant flow of water.
GNA
