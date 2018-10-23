Home | News | MP assures constituents of water supply

MP assures constituents of water supply

Dan Soko

By Gideon Assinu, GNA

Ada (GAR), Oct. 23, GNA – Mrs Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansah, the Member of Parliament for Ada has assured the people that she was working assiduously to extend water supply to all communities in the constituency.

She noted that the continued water problem in the area was affecting the health of the people and quality education delivery to the children who spent school hours to travel far to draw water.

Mrs Ghansah gave the assurance when she inaugurated a water supply project to the inhabitants of Ada-Tserkpakpakope in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region, saying that; “extension of water supply to the communities has been my major priority to alleviate the plight of the people.” 

Numo Tetteh Kakepemi, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman for Ada advised the citizenry to handle the facility well and also pay their water bills promptly for the maintenance of the project for constant flow of water.

GNA

