Three KNUST students win World Standards Day essay contest

Dan Soko

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has honoured three students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for their outstanding performances in this year's World Standards Day/African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) essay competition.

The event is held annually to reward students from various tertiary institutions, who excelled in the essay which coincides with the commemoration of the World Standards Day (WSD), which falls on Oct. 14.

Twenty-eight (28) students from higher education schools in Ghana took part in the competition, writing essays on the topic: "Role of Quality Infrastructure and Standardisation in Facilitating Trade and Sustainable Development within the African Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA)."

Emmanuel Younge, a Level 200 student offering Biological Science at the KNUST, was adjudged the overall winner of the ARSO 2017/2018 essay contest.

The first runner-up award was won by Sampson Dwomoh, a final-year Actuarial Science student also of KNUST while,  Rakibu Crispin Mbamba, a third-year Social Work student of KNUST, emerged the second runner-up.

Each award winner received a certificate of recognition and a cheque.

The WSD celebration pays tribute to thousands of volunteers around the world who participate in standardisation activities, together with collaborative efforts of experts who produce technical agreements that are published as international standards.

The Day has been observed by member states of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), International Electrochemical Commission (IEC) and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) since its inception in 1970.

In a keynote address, Dr Poku Adusei, the Deputy Director-General (General Services) of the GSA, said the WSD presents a unique opportunity to reflect on and appreciate the importance of standards in our well-being.

He congratulated the award winners for their first-rate feat adding that as part of the GSA's strategy in seeking to engage the youth as partners, the authority would soon publish the award-winning essays on its corporate website as a way of celebrating and encouraging the champions.

"For achieving this feat, you can count yourselves as honorary standards ambassadors for mother Ghana," Dr Adusei added.

Mr Charles Amoako, the Deputy Director-General (Operations) at the GSA, who read the WSD message, urged the award winners to use this exposure as a tool to spread knowledge and global information about standards.

On his part, Mr James Kwasi Oberko, the Assistant Registrar at the University Relations Office of KNUST, thanked the GSA for organising such an essay competition and urged tertiary students to take advantage of it.

GNA

