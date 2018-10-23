Three KNUST students win World Standards Day essay contest

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - The Ghana Standards
Authority (GSA) has honoured three students from the Kwame Nkrumah University
of Science and Technology (KNUST) for their outstanding performances in this
year's World Standards Day/African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO)
essay competition.
The event is held annually to reward students
from various tertiary institutions, who excelled in the essay which coincides
with the commemoration of the World Standards Day (WSD), which falls on Oct.
14.
Twenty-eight (28) students from higher
education schools in Ghana took part in the competition, writing essays on the
topic: "Role of Quality Infrastructure and Standardisation in Facilitating
Trade and Sustainable Development within the African Continental Free Trade
Area (CFTA)."
Emmanuel Younge, a Level 200 student offering
Biological Science at the KNUST, was adjudged the overall winner of the ARSO
2017/2018 essay contest.
The first runner-up award was won by Sampson
Dwomoh, a final-year Actuarial Science student also of KNUST while, Rakibu Crispin Mbamba, a third-year Social
Work student of KNUST, emerged the second runner-up.
Each award winner received a certificate of
recognition and a cheque.
The WSD celebration pays tribute to thousands
of volunteers around the world who participate in standardisation activities,
together with collaborative efforts of experts who produce technical agreements
that are published as international standards.
The Day has been observed by member states of
the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), International
Electrochemical Commission (IEC) and the International Telecommunications Union
(ITU) since its inception in 1970.
In a keynote address, Dr Poku Adusei, the
Deputy Director-General (General Services) of the GSA, said the WSD presents a
unique opportunity to reflect on and appreciate the importance of standards in
our well-being.
He congratulated the award winners for their
first-rate feat adding that as part of the GSA's strategy in seeking to engage
the youth as partners, the authority would soon publish the award-winning
essays on its corporate website as a way of celebrating and encouraging the
champions.
"For achieving this feat, you can count
yourselves as honorary standards ambassadors for mother Ghana," Dr Adusei
added.
Mr Charles Amoako, the Deputy Director-General
(Operations) at the GSA, who read the WSD message, urged the award winners to
use this exposure as a tool to spread knowledge and global information about
standards.
On his part, Mr James Kwasi Oberko, the
Assistant Registrar at the University Relations Office of KNUST, thanked the
GSA for organising such an essay competition and urged tertiary students to
take advantage of it.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article