Anti-Corruption Coalition mobilises support against corruption

By Iddi Yire, GNA
Kpong (E/R), Oct. 23, GNA - Mrs Beauty Emefa
Nartey, the Executive Secretary, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), has
urged Ghanaians to support the fight against corruption.
She explained that it was important that
everybody came on board in the fight against corruption, as the effects of
corruption on the nation were very worrying.
"I think that unless we change our minds
sets and attitudes towards issues of accountability, transparency and
integrity; corruption will continue to persist," Mrs Nartey stated at the
launch of the "Together Against Corruption" Project at Kpong in the
Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region.
The project, which seeks to change Ghanaians'
perception of corruption within the Ghana Police Service, would be piloted for
two years in five districts: the Yilo Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, and Akwapem
North Districts of the Eastern Region; and the North Tongu and Ho West
Districts in the Volta Region.
Mrs Nartey said in order to win the fight
against corruption; there was the need for leadership to continue to
demonstrate the political will to make Ghanaians know that they meant what they
said.
She said for the Government to be able to
achieve its agenda of "Ghana Beyond Aid," there was the need to
intensify the fight against corruption.
"Ghana Beyond Aid can only succeed, if we
are able to fight corruption and channel all resources to the country's
development.
"Then we can say that Ghana will develop
without depending on donor aid," she said.
She said malpractices and wastes in the
system, could only be prevented when Ghanaians show true commitment to the
fight against corruption; declaring that "it is a collective
responsibility".
Mrs Nartey said the launch of the
"Together Against Corruption" Project, continue was a demonstration
of the fact that the issues of corruption were real in society.
She said there was more work to be done to win
the fight against corruption; adding that citizenship education and
sensitisation was important in combating corruption.
It is being implemented by Socioserve-Ghana in
collaboration with iWatch Africa and JMK Consulting, with funding from STAR
Ghana.
The objective of the project is to help build
citizens’ capacity to fight corruption in their engagements with the Police.
It is also to help increase the responsiveness
of the Police Administration to cases of corruption involving Police Officers.
GNA
