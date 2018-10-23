Home | News | Anti-Corruption Coalition mobilises support against corruption

Anti-Corruption Coalition mobilises support against corruption

Dan Soko

By Iddi Yire, GNA     

Kpong (E/R), Oct. 23, GNA - Mrs Beauty Emefa Nartey, the Executive Secretary, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), has urged Ghanaians to support the fight against corruption.

She explained that it was important that everybody came on board in the fight against corruption, as the effects of corruption on the nation were very worrying.

"I think that unless we change our minds sets and attitudes towards issues of accountability, transparency and integrity; corruption will continue to persist," Mrs Nartey stated at the launch of the "Together Against Corruption" Project at Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region.

The project, which seeks to change Ghanaians' perception of corruption within the Ghana Police Service, would be piloted for two years in five districts: the Yilo Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, and Akwapem North Districts of the Eastern Region; and the North Tongu and Ho West Districts in the Volta Region.

Mrs Nartey said in order to win the fight against corruption; there was the need for leadership to continue to demonstrate the political will to make Ghanaians know that they meant what they said.

She said for the Government to be able to achieve its agenda of "Ghana Beyond Aid," there was the need to intensify the fight against corruption.

"Ghana Beyond Aid can only succeed, if we are able to fight corruption and channel all resources to the country's development.

"Then we can say that Ghana will develop without depending on donor aid," she said.

She said malpractices and wastes in the system, could only be prevented when Ghanaians show true commitment to the fight against corruption; declaring that "it is a collective responsibility".

Mrs Nartey said the launch of the "Together Against Corruption" Project, continue was a demonstration of the fact that the issues of corruption were real in society.

She said there was more work to be done to win the fight against corruption; adding that citizenship education and sensitisation was important in combating corruption.   

It is being implemented by Socioserve-Ghana in collaboration with iWatch Africa and JMK Consulting, with funding from STAR Ghana.

The objective of the project is to help build citizens’ capacity to fight corruption in their engagements with the Police.

It is also to help increase the responsiveness of the Police Administration to cases of corruption involving Police Officers.

GNA

