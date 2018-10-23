Develop Roads for socioeconomic benefits

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, Oct. 23, GNA - The Western Regional Deputy Minister, Mrs Eugenia Gifty Kusi, on Monday called for the fixing of roads in the Region, saying it is tantamount to increasing the economic fortunes of the country.

"Western Region has become the duck that laid the golden eggs for the country in terms of gold, cocoa, oil and other natural resources, and contributed significantly about 15billion dollars in foreign earnings last year, but with the a very deplorable road especially in the hinterlands where cocoa is cultivated.

“When I was a Member of Parliament and had to visit some communities in the cocoa growing areas, the situation leaves one crying as lots of these commodities were left unattended to due to poor road access or no road....sometimes, these farmers carry cocoa on the heads and trek miles to the nearest destination," Mr Kusi said.

She added that fixing roads and bridges in the Region in particular, was absolute to increase foreign exchange earnings, which had rippling developmental effects on other regions of the country.

The Deputy Minister said this during a Regional Validation Workshop of the reviewed National Transport Policy in Takoradi.

The Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the other transport sector miniseries commissioned a review in July 2017 of the National Transport Policy 2008 to critically assess the content and details of the policy, implementation efforts, identify gaps within the existing policy and planning framework and recommend concrete actions that could be taken within an updated National Transport Master plan and develop a draft National Transport Policy for validation by stakeholders.

Mrs. Kusi added that if Ghana was to develop a strong economy, sustainable environment and an inclusive society, then good transport facilities were central to economic development and general quality of life.

Mr. Abbey Sam, a lead Consultant and Facilitator from Vision Consult Limited, said the consortium engaged professional bodies, disability groups, political parties, the Private Enterprise Foundation and civil society organisations to ascertain current road situations in the country.

The Western Region situation among others include inaccessibility during most part of the year, limited accessibility to markets for farm produce, ineffective delivery of health and education as a result of poor transport, limited rail access and non-functional rail services for passengers and its negative impacts on the environment.

Mr. Sam mentioned that there was the need to ensure gender sensitive decisions burning transport planning, well planned transport systems at the district level, the introduction of BRT in major cities and improve coordination between modes.

Other recommendations included the tarring of all roads connecting districts capitals and regional capitals, asphalt roads in district capitals, increase roads network to 70 percent in rural areas and improvement in rail system for bulk transport and fast passenger movement.

Among other strategic context in developing the Policy would include the Paris agreement on climate change, sustainable development goals and Agenda 2063 by the African Union.

The National Level Development Agenda would absorb the government's coordinated programme of economic and social development policies 2017 -2024.

The ten key thematic areas for the New Policy Formulation include transport for all, Ghana as Transport hub, sustainable transport, improved public and private investment in transport, integrated and harmonized transport planning.

The rest are legal mandate for implementation of transport policy and plans, enforcement of rules, regulations and standard, research and development, develop human resource capacity and application of new technologies in transport.

Mr. Sam said the validation was to help fine tune the draft into a final Transport Policy, followed by a consultation with Parliamentary Select Committee on Transport, a national workshop to updated it before presenting it to government for a white paper to be issued for it implementation.

