Three organisations collaborate for better maternal healthcare

Dan Soko

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - Live, Move, Have Your Being (LMB) and Ladies War Room (LWR) have organized an outreach programme to deliberate and provide solutions to the persistent and disturbing reality of maternal and neonatal mortality in the country.

The programme under the auspices of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) was held under the theme: "Let our Mothers and Babies Live."

Mrs Baaba Cofie, the Founder of LMB and author of a novel based on her personal story, “In the Womb of Time”, said her organization was birthed out of a personal experience and her journey of enduring and overcoming pregnancy complications for six months in hospital.

She said the long period of stay in hospital drew her attention to the stark reality of the trauma many families were undergoing to make babies and experience the joy of being a parent.

“LMB seeks to empower, provide and assist urban families manage fertility and pregnancy – related challenges. We’re inspired by the Christian value of love and a devotion to reach out and help as many people as possible regardless of their race, creed or nationality. We assist families with apt medical knowledge and advice, professional psychological counsel and godly spiritual guidance through events and one-on-one support therapy,” she said.

Speaking about the importance of the support provided by his entity, Mr Delasie Dogbe, the Business Director, Golden Executive Chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, said the Fellowship is committed to the good cause of humanity and is happy to support LMB and Ladies War Room to create awareness and provide the needed support to help reduce maternal and neonatal mortality in the country.

Mrs Abue Dogbe, Co-founder of Ladies War Room, who almost lost her life when delivering her twin children, said her passion, is to promote women’s health and express the love of Christ by encouraging others who have lost a child or a spouse through childbirth.

She said the trio-partnership is important to create a platform to discuss maternal mortality, reach out and support grieving couples and families affected by it.

“Ladies War Room was born out of a strong desire to see to it that our women are safe and in good health. We believe happy women help build a happy society. Our focus is to build quality relationships, share love and empower our women through programmes that encourage interaction, learning, and addressing various challenges affecting women on a daily basis,” she said.

The programme, which was attended by members of the three organizations and the general public, was in two sessions.

In the first session, individuals shared their stories of maternal & neonatal challenges and deaths whilst the second session was an educative and informative live audience discussion on the theme with three resource persons; a gynaecologist, a mental health nurse and a pastor.

GNA

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

