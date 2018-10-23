Two people jailed for involvement in a defilement case

By C.
M. Boaten, GNA
Nsuta (Ash), Oct. 23, GNA - Charles Yaw Kodua
and Hannah Boamah, both 20 years and unemployed, who are residents of
Anyinofii, in the Ejura -Sekyedumase
Municipality, have been sentenced to seven years each by the Nsuta
Circuit Court for their involvement in defilement case.
They both pleaded guilty.
Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of
Police (ASP) Emmanuel Kyei Sarpong, told the Court presided over by Ms Lydia
Osei Marfo that the complainant in this case was a farmer residing at Anyinofii
with her 14 year old daughter who is in Junior High School.
He said on October 14,2018 at about 8 pm,
Charles Kodua met the victim whilst she
was on an errand and with the permission of
Hannah Boamah, a housekeeper, lured the victim to her room and had sexual intercourse with
her.
He said the complainant after waiting for
sometime without any information about the victim decided to go outside to look
for her.
On reaching the dwelling place of Hannah
Boamah, she saw Charles Yaw Kodua and the victim emerging from the room of
Hannah. The complainant raised an alarm and but both Yaw Kodua and the victim
bolted away.
According to the prosecutor, the complainant
lodged a complaint with the Ejura Police and the accused was arrested.
Police medical form was issued to the
complainant and together with the victim, went to Atebubu Government Hospital
for the medical examination .The medical report confirmed the sexual assault
and the two accused persons were arrested after police investigation.
The accused persons admitted the offence
during their caution statements and were put before the court.
GNA
