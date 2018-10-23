Two people jailed for involvement in a defilement case

By C. M. Boaten, GNA

Nsuta (Ash), Oct. 23, GNA - Charles Yaw Kodua and Hannah Boamah, both 20 years and unemployed, who are residents of Anyinofii, in the Ejura -Sekyedumase Municipality, have been sentenced to seven years each by the Nsuta Circuit Court for their involvement in defilement case.

They both pleaded guilty.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Kyei Sarpong, told the Court presided over by Ms Lydia Osei Marfo that the complainant in this case was a farmer residing at Anyinofii with her 14 year old daughter who is in Junior High School.

He said on October 14,2018 at about 8 pm, Charles Kodua met the victim whilst she was on an errand and with the permission of Hannah Boamah, a housekeeper, lured the victim to her room and had sexual intercourse with her.

He said the complainant after waiting for sometime without any information about the victim decided to go outside to look for her.

On reaching the dwelling place of Hannah Boamah, she saw Charles Yaw Kodua and the victim emerging from the room of Hannah. The complainant raised an alarm and but both Yaw Kodua and the victim bolted away.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant lodged a complaint with the Ejura Police and the accused was arrested.

Police medical form was issued to the complainant and together with the victim, went to Atebubu Government Hospital for the medical examination .The medical report confirmed the sexual assault and the two accused persons were arrested after police investigation.

The accused persons admitted the offence during their caution statements and were put before the court.

