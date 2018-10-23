NABCo is a necessary short–term intervention - AFAG

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA — The Alliance for
Accountable Governance (AFAG) has said that the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo)
is a thoughtful initiative by the Government to address the current
unemployment situation in the country.
AFAG said it supports the deliberate effort of
the government and the President’s vision to create jobs for the unemployment
graduates.
A statement from AFAG and copied to the Ghana
News Agency said “Like many other social intervention programmes, the NABCo
concept has the propensity to resolve the socio economic challenges facing the
youth in the country.”
The statement said the initiative module would
complement public sector delivery in the agriculture, education, health,
technology and governance sectors as well as drive revenue mobilisation and
collection.
It said it would afford graduates the
opportunity to earn a decent income and at the same time expose them to the
world of work while improving their skills and employability in the module they
find themselves.
“NABCo is fantastic short term solution to
youth unemployment. It is doing for graduates what the Youth Employment Agency
(YEA) is doing for unskilled labour where young people from the ages of 15 to
35 years go through skills training and internship modules to transit from
being unemployment to employment,” the statement said.
The statement urged Government to forge ahead
and consider ways of improving on the NABCo idea as it worked towards creating
more lasting employment opportunities for the youth.
It also urged Government to engage the private
sector and define a source of funding for the programme, mostly independent of
District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), adding that the reliance of the DACF
stifled District Assemblies of development programmes.
The statement said, Government must, as matter
of national priority, develop a National Youth Employment policy and suggested
to government to look for robust economic foundations to ensure a more
sustainable job creation for the youth..
The statement said AFAG was confident that the
government was capable of meeting the challenge with the view that the private
sector-led employment was the only sustainable job creation.
GNA
