Home | News | NABCo is a necessary short–term intervention - AFAG

NABCo is a necessary short–term intervention - AFAG

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 23 October 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Akufo Addo Bawumia NabcoAFAG said NaBCo would afford graduates the opportunity to earn a decent income

The Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) has said that the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) is a thoughtful initiative by the Government to address the current unemployment situation in the country.

AFAG said it supports the deliberate effort of the government and the President’s vision to create jobs for the unemployment graduates.

A statement from AFAG and copied to the Ghana News Agency said “Like many other social intervention programmes, the NABCo concept has the propensity to resolve the socio economic challenges facing the youth in the country.”

The statement said the initiative module would complement public sector delivery in the agriculture, education, health, technology and governance sectors as well as drive revenue mobilisation and collection.

It said it would afford graduates the opportunity to earn a decent income and at the same time expose them to the world of work while improving their skills and employability in the module they find themselves.

“NABCo is fantastic short term solution to youth unemployment. It is doing for graduates what the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is doing for unskilled labour where young people from the ages of 15 to 35 years go through skills training and internship modules to transit from being unemployment to employment,” the statement said.

The statement urged Government to forge ahead and consider ways of improving on the NABCo idea as it worked towards creating more lasting employment opportunities for the youth.

It also urged Government to engage the private sector and define a source of funding for the programme, mostly independent of District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), adding that the reliance of the DACF stifled District Assemblies of development programmes.

The statement said, Government must, as matter of national priority, develop a National Youth Employment policy and suggested to government to look for robust economic foundations to ensure a more sustainable job creation for the youth..

The statement said AFAG was confident that the government was capable of meeting the challenge with the view that the private sector-led employment was the only sustainable job creation.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Manchester United 0-1 Juventus: Paulo Dybala's Goal Earns Visitors Comfortable Win

October 23, 2018

Football Fans Injured As Escalator Collapses At Rome Underground Station

October 23, 2018

Beautiful Cars Of Popular “Mute” Comic Actor Mr. Bean

October 23, 2018

KNUST VC, Other Stakeholders Summoned To Manhyia Palace

October 23, 2018

Police Clashed With Nurses Trainees

October 23, 2018

Man Pulled Gun At Rival

October 23, 2018

GUTA Wants Government To Increase CTN Quota

October 23, 2018

Check Out These Delicious Dandelion Juice Recipes

October 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Turning The Tragedy Of Africa Into Prosperity; The Role Of Good Leadership

October 22, 2018

REGSEC Initiates Moves To Broker Peace In Japekrom And Drobo

October 22, 2018

EPA To Release Full Report On Mass Tilapia Deaths

October 22, 2018

Fuel Prices Increase By 2.74% At Major Fuel Stations

October 22, 2018

Kelni GVG: IMANI Denies been Bribed

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!