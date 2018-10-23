Alhaji Grusah suffer six months ban

On 23rd October, 2007, the bankroller of Kumasi based King Faisal was handed a six months ban by the Ghana

Exactly 11 years today, Alhaji Abdul Karim Gruzah, Founder and bankroller of premier league side, Kumasi King Faisal Football Club was suspended by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for six months for engaging in what the football controlling body described as acts of misconduct during the 2006/7 Premier League.

The ban, was to be in accordance with Article 39(1) (a) of the GFA regulations means that Alhaji Gruzah will have to stay away from all football related activities with immediate effect.

According to a release issued by the Deputy general Secretary of the GFA at the time, Mr Emmanuel Gyimah copied to the GNA Sports, reports submitted to it by officials who handled the 18th week league game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko its decision was based on the fact that they found overwhelming and cumulative evidence to support charges of misconduct against Alhaji Gruzah.

The Committee said, "All three match reports submitted by the officials were explicit that Alhaji Gruzah exhibited behavioural traits which constitutes misconduct".

It explained that misconduct, according to Article 39 (7)(a) of the GFA regulations means threat of death or harm or improper or ungentleman behaviour or any act that has the effect of putting the game of football into disrepute.

The Committee said Alhaji Gruzah also failed to prove charges of incompetence against Referee Reginald Lathbrige whose performance over the years has earned him Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) status and that there is no evidence that the Match Commissioner wrote untruths about the King Faisal boss. It said Alhaji Gruzah admitted before the Committee that he approached the match commissioner's table to complain about the Referee's handling of the match, which in itself is an unacceptable practice from one who is not on the bench.