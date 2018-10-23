Home | News | Strategy: Target is making an ambitious and unprecedented move to steal shoppers from Amazon (TGT)

Strategy: Target is making an ambitious and unprecedented move to steal shoppers from Amazon (TGT)

Dan Soko
  • Target announced on Tuesday that it is removing the order minimum requirement for most items sold online during the holiday season.
  • That means most items, regardless of price, will be given free two-day shipping with no membership or minimum purchase required.
  • It's one of the most ambitious moves a traditional nationwide retailer has made to compete with Amazon to capture holiday sales.

Target is taking the gloves off to compete with Amazon this holiday.

Starting November 1, it's removing the order minimum requirement for most items sold online, the company announced in a blog post on Tuesday.

That means most items, regardless of price, will be given free two-day shipping with no membership or minimum purchase required. The perk will only extend through the holiday season, until December 22, and was previously only offered to holders of Target's store credit card, known as a REDcard.

"We want to make the busy holiday season easier for our guests so they can spend more time with their family and friends," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a prepared statement.

In March, Target started free two-day shipping on all orders of at least $35 or more.

Last year, Target offered free standard-speed shipping on most items from November through December 23, meaning this year's offering is a marked upgrade.

The move is an ambitious one for a traditional nationwide retailer competing with Amazon this holiday season. Amazon only offers traditional-speed shipping for orders over $25 without a membership. There's no limit for customers who pay for Amazon Prime's $119-a-year or $12.99-a-month membership, who get unlimited free two-day shipping.

Walmart, on the other hand, requires a purchase of at least $35 for free two-day shipping.

Online shopping is predicted to capture more of holiday shopping again this year, and Amazon is again posed to capture more than half of that.

Analysts are already forecasting a strong holiday season for retailers, with most overall sales growth estimates in the high single digits or low double digits.

Most of this year's growth is likely to come from online sales, as Forrester Research is predicting 14% sales growth online but only 1.7% growth in stores. Analysts estimated that Amazon took nearly half of all online retail sales in 2017 and that it would take even more this year.

Forrester estimates that online holiday sales will account for more than 32% all online sales for the year. Targ

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Manchester United 0-1 Juventus: Paulo Dybala's Goal Earns Visitors Comfortable Win

October 23, 2018

Football Fans Injured As Escalator Collapses At Rome Underground Station

October 23, 2018

Beautiful Cars Of Popular “Mute” Comic Actor Mr. Bean

October 23, 2018

KNUST VC, Other Stakeholders Summoned To Manhyia Palace

October 23, 2018

Police Clashed With Nurses Trainees

October 23, 2018

Man Pulled Gun At Rival

October 23, 2018

GUTA Wants Government To Increase CTN Quota

October 23, 2018

Check Out These Delicious Dandelion Juice Recipes

October 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Turning The Tragedy Of Africa Into Prosperity; The Role Of Good Leadership

October 22, 2018

REGSEC Initiates Moves To Broker Peace In Japekrom And Drobo

October 22, 2018

EPA To Release Full Report On Mass Tilapia Deaths

October 22, 2018

Fuel Prices Increase By 2.74% At Major Fuel Stations

October 22, 2018

Kelni GVG: IMANI Denies been Bribed

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!