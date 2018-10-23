Lifestyle: Jada Pinkett Smith says she teaches her son and daughter about consent in the same way because 'boys are taken advantage of' too

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about teaching both of her children, son Jaden Smith and daughter Willow Smith, about consent.

At an event to promote the latest season of her Facebook Watch Series "Red Table Talk" on Monday, Pinkett Smith told INSIDER that "from an early age," she advised her children not to put themselves "in spaces where you don't feel safe."

"It's certain safeguards, and that can't always be the answer, because as we all know as women, we could get into some sticky situations, even with men we thought we knew," the actress told INSIDER.

At an event to celebrate the second season of Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch Series "Red Table Talk" on Monday, the actress spoke candidly about how she navigates parenting with husband Will Smith, specifically amid the #MeToo movement.

"That started at a very early age of just, 'Nobody should touch you against your will' and me always explaining to Willow specifically and Jaden not to be in spaces that you don't feel safe," the actress told us.

The 47-year-old actress and talk show host added that even though Willow is now 17 years old, she still advises her to be cautious when meeting up with boys.

"With Willow, even to this day I'm like, 'If he wants to meet you, he can come here. But you're not going to his house. I don't know who's there,'" Pinkett Smith said.

She added: "It's just instilling a certain rhythm in a young woman's mind of 'Nope, I can meet you in a public place. We can meet there.' It's certain safeguards, and that can't always be the answer, because as we all know as women, we could get into some sticky situations, even with men we thought we knew."

play Willow and Jaden Smith. (AP)

Pinkett Smith went on to say that "you just pray that you give your child that inner sense of strength and understanding that she has the right to say no and fight for it, fight for her power and her body."

When it comes to her 20-year-old son, she reiterates the same message and said that "we don't talk about this, but boys are taken advantage of."

The actress added that she personally knows several men "who have been molested," "taken advantage of as children," and "don't talk about it."

Just as she has opened up conversations about taboo subjects with her "Red Table Talk" show, Pinkett Smith hopes to do a show regarding the aforementioned topic at some point.

