Strategy: Teens are abandoning Victoria's Secret — here's one young person's take why (LB)

Teen shoppers are turning their backs on Victoria's Secret, and pricey bras may be to blame.

On Monday, Business Insider reported that the lingerie retailer, which also owns teen-focused brand Pink, fell off of a list of US teens' favorite clothing brands as part of a recent survey of teen spending habits by Piper Jaffray.

Victoria's Secret previously maintained a leading position in Piper Jaffray's surveys, which are released twice a year. The lingerie seller also appeared on the list of 10 retailers that teens are no longer shopping from for the second time.

One teen, commenting on Business Insider's story on Facebook, gave some insight into why the brand isn't resonating well with teens.

"I'm a teen and the reason it's going down is because we cannot afford a bra that costs $60+. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk," she wrote.

Other commenters pointed out that she would be better off shopping at Pink, the store's sister brand, which is targeted at teen shoppers and sells T-shirt bras for a more affordable $34.95. Still, her comments raised further debate about the price and quality of Victoria's Secret's products.

"Most adults can rarely afford a $60+ bra as well," one Facebook user wrote in response.

"'I'm 32 and even I have a hard time shopping there. Their bras are crazy expensive," another said.

Many shoppers criticized the quality of its products as not living up to the price tag.

"Could it be because their product is garbage and overpriced?! It used to be higher quality and you could maybe justify the price because of that. Now you can legit get a better bra at Target," one commenter said.

This is an issue that Victoria's Secret has been alerted to in the past on its own Facebook group.

"Their quality has declined while their prices increase. This does not keep customers," one customer wrote on Victoria's Secret's Facebook page in August.

"I used to love this place ... until the underwear I bought fell apart after two gentle washes," another shopper complained on Victoria's Secret's Facebook page in July.

