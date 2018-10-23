Lifestyle: 10 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'Black Mirror'

"Black Mirror" is an anthology series that depicts futuristic technology and how people interact with it.

Originally commissioned by the BBC, the series has subsequently been picked up by Netflix where the show can currently be streamed.

The creator of "Black Mirror" is a satirist and comedian.

Charlie Brooker is the writer, satirist, and comedian who created "Black Mirror." He has written for and hosted a number of comedy shows including the "Wipe" series and "10 O’clock Live."

Brooker’s shows have always poked fun at culture, politics, and technology with his trademark acerbic combination of wit and occasionally crass humor.

Some feel the show's first episode foreshadowed a real-life incident.

The first ever episode of "Black Mirror" to air was the stomach-churning "The National Anthem" where the Prime Minister of the UK is blackmailed into performing sexual acts with a pig.

What the team behind "Black Mirror" couldn’t predict was that pig-related allegations would befall Prime Minister David Cameron the following year.

As the Daily Mail reports, an anonymous claim accused Cameron of allegedly performing certain actions with the head of a dead pig during an initiation ceremony in college.

Brooker said he was "weirded out" by the coincidence.

The name "Black Mirror" refers to a blank video screen.

"Any TV, any LCD, any iPhone, any iPad — something like that — if you just stare at it, it looks like a ‘Black Mirror,’ and there’s something cold and horrifying about that, and it was such a fitting title for the show," Brooker told The Guardian.

Jodie Foster directed an episode

Legendary actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster directed the episode "Arkangel." The episode is a dark look at how privacy-invading technology can tear apart a mother and daughter.

Brooker told Entertainment Weekly that Foster jumped into the project with energy and even made a number of changes of her own to help fill out the relationships of the main characters to give the episode a weighty emotional punch.

The creator says the series isn't really meant for binge-watching.

"I don't know that we're really much of a binge-watching show, because it's a bit like being hit by a car," Charlie Brooker told Collider. "How many times can you get hit by a car in one day?"

Executive producer Annabel Jones also told Telegraph that the deliberate anthology format "allows the stories to breathe."

Some technology that's similar to those featured in "Black Mirror" sort of exists in real life.

Thrillist reported that Pizza Hut created an automated pizza delivery truck seems sort of similar to the one from the episode, "Crocodile."

According to the Verge, the ability to make artificially intelligent versions of loved ones has already been done, and this could be deemed loosely similar to the technology in the episode "Be Right Back."

Plus, some fans feel this dancing metal creature that BostonDynamics created looks sort of similar to the terrifying creatures from the "Metalhead" episode.

A "Black Mirror" book series exists.

If you simply couldn't get enough visions of a technological dystopia, fear not, because a "Black Mirror" book series is currently in progress.

The first volume of the planned three book series is available now. It's edited by Charlie Brooker and features big-name sci-fi writers, like Cory Doctorow.

You can get the soundtrack to two episodes on vinyl records.

"San Junipero" and "Men Against Fire" have had their soundtracks immortalized onto vinyl by Lakeshore Records and Invada Records.

The creator says he gets his ideas from multiple places.

Although some of the episodes seem to have a dreamlike quality, Brooker told GQ he doesn't actually get his ideas from dreams, as he doesn't dream often.

"The ideas for the show come about either in conversation or sometimes when I go for a run," he said.

He adds that his predisposition to imagining "the worst case scenario in any situation" is also really useful when it comes to coming up with ideas.

Its creator said the show isn't actually anti-technology, and technology isn't usually to blame in the episodes.

"There are people who say this is 'the anti-technology show.' That really makes me cross," Brooker told Times Columnist. He said he actually loves technology.

"Usually, the technology isn’t to blame in the stories," he adds. "It’s just facilitating some weakness in our character. It saddens me when people think this show is written by an angry old man who’s furious at pixels."

