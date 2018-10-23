Hearts bid Razak farewell

By Simon
Asare, GNA
Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak has finally
transferred winger Patrick Razak, after agreeing a deal with Guinean giants
Horoya AC.
A statement signed by Mr. Kwame Opare Addo,
Communications Director of the club, said, they have successfully negotiated a
deal for the 23 year-old speedster with the Guinea side, pending an exchange of
International Transfer Certificate (ITC) between football federations of the
two countries.
"The management of Accra Hearts of Oak SC
Limited has successfully negotiated a transfer agreement for winger, Patrick
Razak to join Horoya AC of Guinea.
"The transfer to Horoya is however
subject to the respective federations exchanging the international Transfer
Certificate.
"Hearts of Oak would like to thank
Patrick for his dedicated service to our club and wish him nothing but the best
at his new club and country," the statement stated.
Horoya AC is reported to have paid Hearts
$150,000 for the services of the former Tamale Utrecht player who spent three
years with the Phobians.
GNA
